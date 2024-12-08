Week 14 Injury Report: Cowboys hope to have All-Pro return tomorrow

We are one day away from the Cowboys Week 14 Monday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Dallas Cowboys got some extended rest with a game last Thursday on Thanksgiving against the worst team in football, the Giants, and now an extra day to prepare for Joe Burrow and company.

Following back to back wins, I have seen some actual fans trying to talk about the playoffs, and let’s just be honest, that is not going to happen. The only thing these last two wins did was hurt the draft position.

Still, this team is hoping to get back a few guys that have been missed the last two weeks.

One playmaker on each side of the ball, so let’s dig into the injury report.

Dallas Cowboys

Questionable:

CB Trevon Diggs (Knee)

T Tyler Guyton (Ankle/Knee)

Let’s be honest here, Trevon Diggs needs to play in this football game if they want any chance at winning.

DaRon Bland is not enough against Joe Burrow, Chase and that group. Cinicy defense is awful, but that side of the ball is scoring 35 plus a game.

It has been a tough season for the Cowboys secondary with Diggs and top cornerbacks DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, and Caelen Carson all dealing with injuries this season.

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy expressed optimism that CB Trevon Diggs (knee) will play on Monday night against the Bengals if he can have a good day of practice tomorrow.



Diggs had a good practice today and is trending toward a return from his two-game absence. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) December 7, 2024

Diggs is going to be needed in this matchup, and he has not step foot on the field since Bland has returned, so it would be nice to see both All-Pros on the field at the same time, and this would be the perfect time for it to happen.

Out:

S Juanyeh Thomas (Knee)

G Zack Martin (Ankle/Shoulder)

Zack Martin had season-ending surgery last week, and his Hall of Fame career might be coming to an end in Dallas.

Martin has led a Hall of Fame career, totaling nine Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro nods, and being named a member of the All-2010s team. This team is going to be riding thin for the rest of the season.

One name you may not see here is Jake Ferguson, who has cleared concussion protocol and is going to play tomorrow night for Dallas.

CeeDee Lamb is also good to go. He was dealing with a shoulder issue late in the win on Thanksgiving if you remember.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) and TE Jake Ferguson (head) are off the injury report and good to go Monday night vs. the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/V6ft505V5l — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2024

Cincinnati Bengals

Questionable:

WR Charlie Jones (Groin)

Not exactly sure who Charlie Jones is, but I have a feeling that with Chase and Higgins, that Burrow is going to be needing him much.

The Bengals are actually pretty healthy when you look at the report above, and for a team that is under .500, that is surprising.

Out:

T Orlando Brown (Fibula)

DT Sheldon Rankins (Illness)

One big name will be missing for Cinci tomorrow night and that is Orlando Brown. He is their starting left tackle. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and has been a very good player in this league for a long time.

That is good news for Micah Parsons, who has been playing really well in the last two wins for the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Dallas All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons would like to see the Cowboys return all of their key pieces for 2025, including head coach Mike McCarthy, he told @toddarcher.https://t.co/Uyhlc5XkJA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2024

I have a feeling the Cowboys are going to need to outscore Joe Burrow and that offense to have a chance, because if that team was not four games under .500 Burrow would probably be the MVP right now. He is putting up monster numbers.

IF Trevon Diggs can return tomorrow night, it would be a huge help.