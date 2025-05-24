Week 6 matchup with Carolina Panthers could be a trap

The Dallas Cowboys need to be just as wary of a trap game in the sixth week when they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers as they do three weeks earlier against the Bears.

With NFC East rival, and projected division champion, Washington lurking in Week 7, the Cowboys can’t get caught looking ahead.

Unlike the Bears, or even the Jets, the Panthers are a young team that seems to be on the brink of taking the next step.

Last year, the Cowboys prevailed, also at Carolina, 30-14. And this was with Cooper Rush starting at quarterback for Dallas.

The Cowboys’ offense should be running a little better with Dak Prescott and newly acquired receiver George Pickens on the field.

Prescott is 2-1 against the Panthers, and just 1-1 when he plays against them in Carolina. In 2023, he led Dallas to a solid 33-10 victory.

He’ll need to do this again this fall.

But the Panthers have also improved. Especially on the defensive side of the ball.

The addition of Jadeveon Clowney will put the Cowboys’ rebuilt offensive line to the test early and often.

Hey, I know you!

When the two teams meet, they will likely see some very familiar faces on the other side of the field.

Former Cowboys you might remember that will suit up for Carolina are: Xavier Woods, Andy Dalton, and last year’s starting running back, Rico Dowdle.

While Dalton will be serving as the back-up to quarterback Bryce Young, barring an injury, Woods and Dowdle will likely see significant playing time against their old team. Look for both to be amped up for this game.

In last year’s win, while wearing a Cowboys jersey, Dowdle churned out 149 yards on 25 carries.

His work on the field set up Rush for his three-score day. The Cowboys have to hope he doesn’t do the same for Bryce Young this time around.

Historically Speaking

Carolina’s first year in the NFL was 1995, the last season that ended with a Cowboys’ Super Bowl win.

Dallas has won 12 of the 17 meetings between the two franchises. The Panthers, however, are 2-0 against the Cowboys in playoff meetings.

Dallas is 2-0 against Carolina when the teams meet in the sixth game of the season.

This will be the first time the Cowboys will play the Panthers in Carolina in the sixth week, however.

The Cowboys are 32-26 all-time in the sixth week. But they are only 13-16 when playing away from Dallas in this week of the schedule.