Jalen Ramsey Could Be a Massive Trade for the 2025 Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are always looking for an edge, and a massive trade could land elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey, pushing their defense to another level.

While Ramsey is currently under contract with the Miami Dolphins, there have been murmurs around the league about potential shake-ups in Miami’s secondary.

If the Cowboys want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, trading for Ramsey could be a franchise-altering decision.

But what would it take, and how would he fit into the Dallas defense?

What Would It Take to Land Jalen Ramsey?

Ramsey, a three-time First-Team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler, won’t come cheap. The Cowboys would likely need to offer a package that includes:

A 2025 second-round pick

A future mid-round pick (possibly a 2026 fourth)

A found player with upside (e.g., CB Nashon Wright or S Israel Mukuamu)

https://twitter.com/KyleCrabbs/status/1926013073183195388

The Cowboys currently don’t have extensive cap room, so they would also need Ramsey to restructure his contract.

His 2025 cap hit is scheduled to exceed $20 million, which would require creative accounting by the front office, likely involving signing bonuses or voidable years.

Why is Jalen Ramsey a Perfect Fit?

Ramsey is still among the best shutdown corners in the NFL. In 2024, Ramsey demonstrated his enduring prowess on the field.

He started all 17 games for the Dolphins, recording:

60 combined tackles (39 solo)

11 passes defended

2 interceptions

1 sack

His performance earned him a selection to his seventh Pro Bowl, underscoring his status as one of the league’s top cornerbacks.

Projected Starting Secondary with Ramsey

If the Cowboys successfully trade for Ramsey, their starting secondary could be:

CB1 : Jalen Ramsey

: Jalen Ramsey CB2 : Trevon Diggs

: Trevon Diggs Nickel CB : DaRon Bland

: DaRon Bland FS : Malik Hooker

: Malik Hooker SS: Donovan Wilson

The lineup would position Dallas with one of the most formidable defensive backfields in the NFL.

Ramsey’s versatility and experience would complement Diggs’ ball-hawking skills, while Bland’s emergence as a reliable nickel corner adds depth and flexibility.

How Ramsey Elevates the Cowboys

Versatility: Ramsey’s ability to cover top receivers, tight ends and even contribute in run support provides the Cowboys with a multifaceted defensive weapon. Leadership: His experience and competitive nature would bring a veteran presence to the locker room, mentoring younger players and setting a high standard for performance. Strategic Advantage: With Ramsey locking down one side of the field, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus could employ more aggressive schemes, knowing he has a reliable shutdown corner.

Championship Catalyst

The Dallas Cowboys are in a championship window, and acquiring Jalen Ramsey could be the catalyst that transforms their defense from great to elite.

His proven track record, combined with the existing talent on the roster, positions Dallas as a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

If the front office can navigate the trade and contractual logistics, Ramsey’s addition could be the defining move of the Cowboys’ 2025 season.