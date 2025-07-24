A Running Back Wrote Off Will Make a Statement in 2025

The buzz around running back Deuce Vaughn is building in Oxnard as the Dallas Cowboys continue their 2025 training camp.

Despite his small frame at just 5’6”, Vaughn is earning more reps and attention from coaches, the media, and fans alike.

With an unsettled backfield and a wide-open opportunity to carve out a unique role, Vaughn is once again drawing comparisons to former NFL star Darren Sproles—and the similarities go far beyond their height.

More Reps, More Opportunities

While the Cowboys haven’t publicly detailed exactly how they plan to deploy Vaughn in the offense, one thing is clear: he’s getting more work in team drills and earning increased opportunities to showcase his abilities.

This is a positive sign for a third-year player looking to solidify a place in a backfield that features Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue.

Vaughn’s camp reps are a sign that the coaching staff sees something in Vaughn.

Even without specifics, his increased workload alone suggests he’s making enough of an impression to push for real snaps in the regular season.

Additionally, the potential scheme changes could feature not only Vaughn, but also open up opportunities for other seldom-used offensive players.

The Darren Sproles Comparison: Deeper Than Size

Yes, both Vaughn and Sproles are under 5’7”, but their shared strengths run much deeper:

Like Sproles, Vaughn brings a low center of gravity that makes him incredibly difficult to tackle in space. He’s also a threat to contribute in the return game, adding even more value to his potential roster spot.

One thing to keep in mind: Mike McCarthy did not know how to utilize a back like Deuce Vaughn, and Darren Sproles even echoed that remark.

However, Brian Schottenheimer, who was with the Chargers and worked with Darren Sproles as a player, may have a different perspective.

A Role Waiting to Be Created

While details about Vaughn’s offensive role remain under wraps, it’s not hard to imagine how the Cowboys’ new coaching staff might use him based on his collegiate production and NFL traits:

Third-down back who can exploit mismatches against linebackers

who can exploit mismatches against linebackers Situational slot receiver in empty sets or motion packages

in empty sets or motion packages Change-of-pace rusher to keep defenses honest

to keep defenses honest Kick and punt returner to help KaVontae Turpin flip field position

If the Cowboys adapt a creative offensive approach in 2025, Vaughn could be a game-changing chess piece.

Projected 2025 Stats

Assuming continued progress and health, Vaughn’s realistic 2025 production could look like:

Rushing : 100 carries, 480 yards

: 100 carries, 480 yards Receiving : 40 receptions, 370 yards, 2 TDs

: 40 receptions, 370 yards, 2 TDs Special Teams: 400+ return yards and potential TD

That level of production would give the Cowboys a true multi-phase weapon and draw even more comparisons to Sproles’ early-career contributions with the Chargers and Saints.

Paving His Own Running Back Path

Deuce Vaughn doesn’t need to be “just like Darren Sproles” to make an impact—he just needs to be Deuce Vaughn.

His talent is undeniable, his reps are increasing, and his moment may be coming.

The Cowboys are watching closely, and so should the rest of the NFL. If given the right role, Vaughn could go from underdog to Sproles-esque in 2025.