Week 8 Injury Report: Cowboys list 6 players as questionable for Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys will look to improve to .500 for the first time this season when they host the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow at home.

Things have not been great when it comes to the injury report this year, and although it is starting to look better, the Cowboys have a nice number of players who are going to be a game-time decision Sunday.

With that said, let’s take a look at both the Cowboys and the Cardinals’ injury reports for the game tomorrow.

COWBOYS

OUT

LB Dee Winters (Calf)

WR KaVontae Turpin (RIBS)

QUESTIONABLE

LB Marist Liufau (Forearm)

DT Jonathan Bullard (Calf)

DT Kenny Clark (Back)

S P.J. Locke (Foot).

WR George Pickens (Shoulder/Hamstring)

TE Luke Schoonmaker (Groin)

Cardinals

OUT

OL Jon Gaines (Ankle)

DL Walter Nolen (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE

OL Hjalte Froholdt (Knee)

CB Max Melton (Knee)

S Andrew Wingard (Knee)

It’s Time

From what sounds like the biggest question mark to not play is Schoonmaker, it sounds like all the others are going to be suiting up and should not have an issue, but we will know tomorrow for sure, but what do I mean by it is time?

Well, the Cardinals are 2-5 — their 5th straight season below .500 through 7 games.

The Cardinals have won four straight — and eight of the last nine — in the series between the teams. Arizona travels to Dallas looking to improve to 5-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium.

Arizona (4) currently join Dallas’ NFC East rivals Philadelphia (7), New York (5) and Washington (5) as the only teams with 4+ road wins at AT&T Stadium.

Arizona’s 4-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium is its longest winning streak at any road venue. Of course, right?

Just like last week, a big-time player for the offense will be back. Jeremiyah Love has missed almost a month, but guess what, it is time to play the Dallas Cowboys and just like Barkley last week, these guys are always healthy when it is time to play Dallas.

Still, the Cowboys, just like last year, are the better team, but they are supposed to win this game just like the Bucs, and they found a way to lose, but I say this lightly. I think the offense is going to be fine with how balanced they looked a week ago with the dominant play from the offensive line. The issue is the defense.

Can we finally see this defense get stops. Oh I don’t know, in the first half and maybe in the first quater instead of the second half?

Arizona has a win over the Rams on the road a few weeks ago, so it’s not like they can’t beat the better teams, and again, the one thing I am worried about is that the Cowboys’ defense is just not good.

They allowed Tanner McKee to put together three drives over 70 yards for touchdowns, Jacoby Brissett is better than he is, and Trey McBride is one of, if not, the best tight ends in football, so I really hope the Cowboys come out ready to play unlike the Bucs game. You can’t let these bad teams hang around.

I do think the Cowboys will win this game, but it is not going to be pretty, and I just hope all of these guys on the injury report can start to get much prettier. But nonetheless, this is a game that will probably be close for three quarters like the Eagles game was, but I hope Dallas can finally end this losing skid they have against the Cardinals for some reason.

I will take the Cowboys to get back to .500 and win this game 27-21, but I will not be shocked if it goes the other way.