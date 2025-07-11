Which defensive legend could help the Cowboys the most in 2025?

In Part 1 of this two-part series, we explored a fascinating question that made waves on Cowboys Twitter: If you could plug one offensive and one defensive player from Cowboys history into the 2025 roster to help win a Super Bowl, who would it be?

We looked at three all-time greats on offense: Larry Allen, Dez Bryant, and Emmitt Smith, each capable of transforming a key spot on today’s team.

Now, let’s flip to the other side of the ball.

Expectations for the Cowboys defense under newly hired DC Matt Eberflus remain sky high.

Yet even with young talent across the roster, there are spots that could still use a legendary boost.

Here are the three defensive icons I would personally place on the shortlist to drop into this 2025 defense and push the Cowboys over the top.

DeMarcus Ware Replaces Marshawn Kneeland

The Cowboys have plenty of edge rushers in the rotation.

Micah Parsons leads the charge, and the depth behind him includes Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams, and Marshawn Kneeland.

Imagine pairing Micah with another generational pass-rusher, someone who could wreck plays on the opposite side.

That someone is DeMarcus Ware. The franchise’s all-time sack leader, Ware recorded 117 sacks in a Cowboys uniform and did it with freakish athleticism, technique, and consistency.

Plugging Ware into this defense gives the Cowboys two dominant bookends who demand double teams, allowing linebackers and interior rushers to thrive.

Kneeland may have upside, but Ware is a Hall of Famer who would make this front absolutely terrifying from day one.

Bob Lilly Replaces Mazi Smith

The Cowboys spent a 1st round pick on Mazi Smith, hoping for a space-eating force in the middle.

So far, the results have been mixed. Now imagine dropping “Mr. Cowboy” himself, Bob Lilly, into the heart of this defensive line.

Lilly was the franchise’s first-ever draft pick, a seven-time First-Team All-Pro, and a master technician with relentless motor.

He could two-gap, penetrate, and dominate from anywhere along the interior.

With Lilly anchoring the line and commanding double teams, Eberflus’ defense could become more multiple, freeing up Micah, Liufau, and others to roam.

Mazi has potential, but Lilly is the blueprint.

Deion Sanders Replaces Caelen Carson

The Cowboys hope second-year man Caelen Carson develops into a solid contributor in the secondary.

Let’s be honest; this team could use another lockdown corner right now to pair with Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

That’s where Deion Sanders comes in. Prime Time was more than a shutdown corner; he was a weapon.

He erased top receivers, baited quarterbacks into bad throws, and tilted field position with electric punt returns.

Insert Deion into this defense and you immediately limit half the field.

Opposing QBs would have nightmares choosing between targeting Diggs, Bland, or Deion.

So now it’s your turn: if you could plug one Cowboys defensive legend into the 2025 squad, who are you taking?

Ware to dominate off the edge, Lilly to fortify the interior, or Prime Time to lock down the back end?

Let me know in the comments and keep the debate going.

The Cowboys may be chasing title number six, but their legends from the past just might hold the key to unlocking it.