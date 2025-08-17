End of the Line for Mazi Smith: Former 1st-Round Pick Faltering

An ugly preseason for the Dallas Cowboys has only been made worse by the struggles of former first-round pick Mazi Smith. His performances have shattered any hope remaining from the fanbase for a career revival.

It’s been a bumpy road from the jump for Smith: he wasn’t a popular pick to begin with, partially due to some Michigan-Taco Charlton PTSD.

The on-field showing failed to pop in his rookie year, which was also clouded by a weight controversy that I’m sure Cowboys fans would love to forget. Things improved slightly in 2024, but the major jump he needed to take in 2025 is simply not happening.

Smith’s preseason performance has been a major part of a larger problem with the Dallas defensive line, and I don’t know how much longer the front office can hold on.

Could this be the end of the line for Mazi Smith? Would the Cowboys actually move on from a first-rounder just three years in? Let’s talk about it.

The Facts: Mazi Smith Is Not Needed In Dallas

If you haven’t watched these preseason games, you’re going to have to trust me when I say this: Smith might be playing his worst football to date right now. If you have been watching, you know I’m right.

He is getting blown off the line of scrimmage, swallowed up by the interior offensive line, and has failed to do much of anything to prevent the run.

Now, I know that doesn’t sound too uncommon; why would Dallas suddenly move on from Smith now if it’s the same struggles they’ve experienced before? The answer lies in the rest of the depth chart.

https://twitter.com/NickHarrisFWST/status/1949922782017704249

The Cowboys do not need Smith anymore. His absence would not leave a hole in the roster; he is the hole in the roster right now.

Smith, thanks to his status as a former first-rounder, is taking snaps away from guys who are playing well. Guys like Jay Toia and Perrion Winfrey are earning high praise, and at this point, they deserve to play over Smith.

These are the facts. When you look at it, cut and dry, Dallas should cut Smith when the rosters go down to 53. The only problem is, they might not care to consider the facts.

Why Mazi Smith Could Stay: Hesitant Front Office Holding On For Dear Life

If there is one thing the Dallas Cowboys front office struggles with, it’s admitting mistakes. Often, they’ll have a bad decision right in front of their face, and they will turn a blind eye.

Whether that stems from ego, hesitancy, or unyielding hope in their decisions, I don’t know. What I do know is that trait is the only thing keeping Mazi Smith afloat right now.

For Dallas to cut him, it would mean admitting defeat after just two full seasons on a first-round pick, in favor of a late-round rookie in Toia, and a journeyman in Winfrey. That isn’t really the Cowboy way.

https://twitter.com/JohnOwning/status/1957103280259055912

Not to mention, Smith would carry nearly $3.5M in dead cap if released. That is also not the Cowboy way. They don’t take financial hits like that if they can avoid it.

In this case, they can avoid it. It would not surprise me in the least if they hurt the on-field product to save a little money and keep the dream alive that Smith suddenly turns this ship around.

Nothing is guaranteed right now, and you never know, maybe Smith does improve before the regular season starts. However, it should be a long shot for him to remain a Cowboy beyond these next few weeks; it is just time to flip the page.