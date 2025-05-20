WR3 Battle: Mingo vs. Tolbert Will Turn Heads at Cowboys Camp

One of the most anticipated storylines is the projected competition for the WR3 spot. As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for a transformative 2025 campaign under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Jonathan Mingo and Jalen Tolbert will have a showdown for the right to lineup as WR3.

With CeeDee Lamb entrenched as the WR1 and George Pickens now the team’s WR2, the third wide receiver role could be a launching pad for one of these young playmakers.

Though training camp has yet to begin, early projections and 2024 data provide an intriguing statistical contrast between the two contenders.

Jalen Tolbert: Steady Growth and System Familiarity

Tolbert is entering his fourth year with the Cowboys after being drafted in 2022. Although he struggled early, he showcased noticeable improvement in 2024, and his career stat line is that of a WR3:

Career Stats (2022-2024):

Games Played : 42

: 42 Receptions : 73

: 73 Receiving Yards : 890

: 890 Touchdowns : 9

: 9 Yards per Reception : 12.2

: 12.2 Catch Rate : 65.8% (73 receptions on 111 targets)

: 65.8% (73 receptions on 111 targets) Yards After Catch per Reception : 3.6

: 3.6 PFF Receiving Grade (2024): 62.8

Tolbert’s biggest strength lies in his chemistry with Dak Prescott and growing command of NFL route trees.

He improved significantly against man coverage and showed versatility as a boundary and slot option.

Strengths:

Experience in the Cowboys system

Strong timing with Prescott

Smart situational awareness

Weaknesses:

Limited explosiveness after the catch

Not a physical mismatch against press coverage

Ceiling may be capped as a possession-type WR

Jonathan Mingo: High-Upside Newcomer with Physical Tools

Mingo, acquired via trade from the Panthers this offseason, brings elite athleticism and untapped potential.

Though his rookie year and sophomore season weren’t spectacular, his tools are impossible to ignore.

Career Stats (2023-2024):

Games Played : 32

: 32 Receptions : 60

: 60 Receiving Yards : 585

: 585 Touchdowns : 0

: 0 Yards per Reception : 9.7

: 9.7 Catch Rate: 46.2% (60 receptions on 130 targets)

Rate: 46.2% (60 receptions on 130 targets) Yards After Catch per Reception : 5.3

: 5.3 PFF Receiving Grade (2024): Not available due to insufficient snaps

At 6’2”, 220 pounds, Mingo is a physical specimen who thrives on contested catches and quick slants.

His ability to play both inside and outside makes him a potential weapon in Klayton Adams’ offensive scheme, which emphasizes mismatches and YAC.

Strengths:

Elite size-speed combo

Strong YAC potential

Physical in traffic and at the catch point

Scheme-versatile

Weaknesses:

Below-average catch rate

Route running is still raw

Needs time to build rapport with Prescott

Early Projections and Outlook

While Tolbert offers system continuity and technical growth, Mingo represents an explosive, high-ceiling alternative.

The Cowboys may lean on Tolbert early in the season, but if Mingo flashes in the preseason and accelerates his learning curve, he could claim the WR3 job by midseason.

Cool, but — Anyone who’s ever played or coached competitive sports can relate to the position Tolbert and Mingo find themselves in—you don’t get handed opportunities at this level; you have to go out and earn them. 1. The #Cowboys just added Pickens, and expectations are that… https://t.co/58ow7dXy1E — Dominic White (@DomWWhite) May 16, 2025

This Cowboys WR3 competition isn’t just about depth—it’s about unlocking another layer of offensive firepower.

Whether it’s Tolbert’s reliability or Mingo’s raw upside, Dallas has a great problem on its hands.