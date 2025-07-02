Inside The Star » Roster & Players » Unfamiliar name needs to be ready for Cowboys in September

Unfamiliar name needs to be ready for Cowboys in September

by Jul 2, 2025
2 mins read

With Trevon Diggs recovering from his bone graft surgery on his left knee, and Jourdan Lewis is no longer with the team the Dallas Cowboys cornerback room is going to be a bit thin when the season starts in September.

Sure, Stephon Gilmore is still out there, and maybe they brought him in, but I doubt it.

That leaves guys like DaRon Bland, Elam, Caelen Carson and Shavon Revel Jr. who the Cowboys drafted this March, but a projected first round pick is recovering from a torn ACL himself, so he won’t be ready for the start of the year.

Kaiir Elam

A few weeks ago, the Dallas Cowboys declined the fifth-year option of cornerback Kaiir Elam, a guy they traded for this offseason.

The team acquired Elam in a trade with the Bills. Buffalo will receive a 2025 fifth-round selection and a 2026 seventh-rounder, while sending a 2025 sixth-round choice to the Cowboys along with Elam.

I was never fully on board with him when they traded for the guy, but he is going to have a perfect chance early in the season to step in and earn his snaps even when Diggs returns.

He totaled 81 tackles, six passes defensed and two interceptions with the Bills.

“I feel like the energy here is something I’ve never been a part of,” Elam said on Tuesday, via the team’s website. “I love the enthusiasm, and also I would just say the energy from the coaching staff, they actually make you feel like they care, and that’s something that’s very exciting.”

I am not sure what to make of the Cowboys secondary. I feel like it might be the worst it has been in years, but maybe they can hit a home run with Elam, and he can work out until Diggs can return to 100% for a Matt Eberflus defense.

He has the right mindset and seems to be bought into what the Cowboys are doing and he knows that this might be his last chance to make it in the NFL, and he has the perfect chance with a weaker CB room in Dallas.

Topics

