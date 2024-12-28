Week 17 Injury Report: Both Cowboys and Eagles without key player

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their last two games of the season, they will do so without having to prepare for a key piece of the Eagles starting lineup.

Back on the road, the Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs last week even though they won their Sunday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As you all might know by know the Cowboys shut down CeeDee Lamb for the rest of the season with his shoulder injury. He has been battling through it over the last month or so and has still produced at a high level.

So with him out and others, this team is going to look a lot better when they show the sidelines.

With the playoffs out of sight, this team looks to play spoiler for the rest of the season, and it continue tomorrow against the Bucs. If they are going to do so though, they will be banking on a lot of depth to help them get the job done tomorrow night on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys

Questionable:

WR Jalen Brooks (Knee)

LB Eric Kendricks (Calf)

T Chuma Edoga (Toe)

T Asim Richards (Ankle)

WR Jalen Tolbert (Finger)

S Donovan Wilson (Knee)

This injury report looks more and more brutal every single week, and with only two games left these are the guys who are going to try and play, they will be needed as the Eagles are going to be without a key guy or two, the more that can play, the more the Cowboys have a chance to mess with the Eagles seeding.

#Cowboys final injury report vs. Eagles.



Depth issue at CB in Week 17: pic.twitter.com/8IPweLBm62 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 27, 2024

Out:

CB Kemon Hall (Hamstring)

WR CeeDee Lamb (Shoulder)

CB Amani Oruwariye (Foot)

As you can see, like I noted above, Lamb has been shut down for the year.

Dallas is now without the following Week 1 starters: quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring tear), wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (AC joint sprain in shoulder), right guard Zack Martin (ankle), edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence (foot), linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (knee) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee).

Philadelphia Eagles

Questionable:

DE Bryce Huff (Wrist)

The Eagles only have one guy who will try to give it a go on Sunday, Bryce Huff. The injury report for the Eagles outside of a player you will see in a moment, does not look that bad honestly.

They are looking to try and keep hopes alive at either the 1st or 2nd seed, but as you will see below, that is going to take a major blow tomorrow.

Out:

QB Jalen Hurts (Concussion)

WR Britain Covey (Neck)

RB Will Shipley (Concussion)

Battle of the backups: Jalen Hurts got hurt in the first half last week when he took a hit near the head. Kenny Pickett will get the start against Cooper Rush, and for a team that needs to win I am sure they are going use Saquon Barkley as much as possible.

With 1,838 rushing yards, Barkley is 268 away from breaking Dickerson’s record. The Eagles back needs to average 134.0 rush yards per game over his remaining two tilts to break the record.

Saquon Barkley is BETTER THAN EVER in Philly. Career highs in rush yards, TDs, yards per carry, first down runs and he has been the biggest driver of WINS for the Eagles. He has helped keep their defense fresh and fit winning the time of possession battle in 9 of their 12 wins. pic.twitter.com/YUxNp5ykgp — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 28, 2024

It would be great to see the Cowboys do nothing but load the box and force Pickett to beat them. Do not let Barkley get even close to breaking the mark. I hope Dallas holds him to under 100 yards, highly unlikely, but that would be great.

As we near the end of the season, this game is now being held at noon as it got flexed out because of all the injuries and Dallas having nothing to play for.

We will see which backup guy can do their job the best. Rush will not have Lamb, but Pickett will have the rest of his playmakers.