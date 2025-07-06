22 All-Time Greats: The Ultimate Dallas Cowboys Dream Team

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most iconic franchises in NFL history, boasting a legacy built on championships, Hall of Fame inductees, and unforgettable moments.

From the Doomsday Defense to the dominant dynasty of the 1990s, the Cowboys have been home to some of the league’s greatest players.

But what if you could build the ultimate Dallas Cowboys team, filling every position with the best ever to wear the star?

This all-time Cowboys roster features starters and backups across the board—the legends who defined generations and the elite players who shaped the identity of America’s Team.

Offense: Built for Power, Precision, and Points

Quarterback

Starter: Roger Staubach

“Captain Comeback” was a two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler, and the heart of the Cowboys in the ’70s. His leadership, mobility, and clutch performance made him the prototype for the modern dual-threat QB.

Backup: Troy Aikman

Three-time Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer. Aikman was a calm, precise passer who led the ’90s dynasty with poise.

Running Back

Starter: Emmitt Smith

The NFL’s all-time leading rusher, Smith, totaled 18,355 rushing yards, 164 rushing touchdowns, and three Super Bowl titles. His vision, toughness, and consistency make him the ultimate back.

Backup: Tony Dorsett

A Heisman winner turned Hall of Famer, Dorsett brought speed and explosiveness, racking up 12,000 rushing yards and the legendary 99-yard touchdown run.

Fullback

Starter: Daryl “Moose” Johnston

The unsung hero of the 1990s offense. Johnston was a devastating blocker and fan favorite, instrumental in Emmitt Smith’s success.

Wide Receivers

WR1 Starter: Michael Irvin

The emotional leader of the ’90s. A Hall of Famer with five 1,000-yard seasons and a legacy of clutch catches in big games.

WR2 Starter: Drew Pearson

“Mr. Clutch” came up big in the biggest moments, with multiple All-Pro selections and a Hall of Fame nod.

WR3 Starter: Dez Bryant

The Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. Bryant’s physicality, highlight catches, and fiery attitude made him a dominant WR1 for years.

Backups: Bob Hayes, CeeDee Lamb

“Bullet Bob” Hayes changed the game with Olympic speed, while Lamb is already one of the most productive and dynamic WRs in franchise history.

Tight End

Starter: Jason Witten

With 13,046 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns, Witten was the definition of dependability and toughness. A Cowboys legend on and off the field.

Backup: Jay Novacek

Aikman’s safety valve during the ’90s run. Novacek had five straight Pro Bowls and big playoff performances.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle: Tyron Smith

Nine-time Pro Bowler and blindside protector extraordinaire. Tyron’s combination of strength and athleticism defined the 2010s.

Left Guard: Larry Allen

Possibly the most powerful and dominant offensive lineman in NFL history. A Hall of Famer and 11-time Pro Bowler, Allen could overpower anyone in the NFL.

Center: Mark Stepnoski

A five-time Pro Bowler known for his intelligence and agility, key to the ’90s offensive line.

Right Guard: Zack Martin

A modern Hall of Fame lock with nine Pro Bowls in his first 10 seasons. A rare blend of technique, consistency, and dominance.

Right Tackle: Rayfield Wright

Hall of Famer and stalwart of the ’70s dynasty. “Big Cat” was a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro-Bowler.

Backups: Erik Williams (T), Nate Newton (G), Travis Frederick (C)

Williams was feared by defensive ends; Newton helped pave the way for Emmitt; Frederick was a five-time Pro Bowler.

Defense: Legendary at Every Level

Defensive Ends

Starters: DeMarcus Ware & Harvey Martin

Ware is the franchise’s all-time sack leader with 117; Martin was the 1977 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP.

Backups: Ed “Too Tall” Jones & Charles Haley

Jones dominated with length and strength, while Haley’s 100.5 career sacks and five Super Bowl rings speak for themselves.

Defensive Tackles

Bob Lilly & Randy White

Lilly—the original Cowboy and Hall of Fame anchor. White—”The Manster,” Super Bowl MVP and relentless interior disruptor.

Backups: Leon Lett & Jethro Pugh

Lett was dominant when focused. Pugh was a staple on the Doomsday line.

Linebackers

OLB: Chuck Howley

Six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl MVP with 25 interceptions and endless range.

MLB: Lee Roy Jordan

A tackling machine with leadership skills that anchored the defense in the ’60s and ’70s.

OLB: Micah Parsons

A sack-getting master who hasn’t even entered his prime. Parsons, in his young career, is on pace to destroy the Cowboys’ all-time sack record.

Backups: Dexter Coakley, Sean Lee, Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson

Coakley was fast and instinctive; Lee was a film-room junkie genius and tackling savant; Henderson brought speed and swag.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Deion Sanders & Mel Renfro

“Prime Time” was a lockdown corner and an electric return man. Renfro had 52 interceptions and elite range.

Backups: Everson Walls & Trevon Diggs

Walls led the NFL in interceptions three times. Diggs has the best ball skills of any recent Cowboys CB.

Safeties

Free Safety: Cliff Harris

“Captain Crash” was a fierce hitter and six-time Pro Bowler.

Strong Safety: Darren Woodson

Three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowler, and the Cowboys’ all-time tackle leader.

Backup: Roy Williams

Feared across the middle and a big-play machine in his prime.

Special Teams: Elite in Every Phase

Kicker: Dan Bailey

One of the most accurate kickers in NFL History during his prime.

Punter: Mat McBriar

Two-Time Pro Bowler with elite hang time and directional skill.

Kick/Punt Returner: Deion Sanders

Deadly in space. Could change a game in one return.

A Team of Immortals

This ultimate Dallas Cowboys team is more than just a fantasy lineup—it’s a tribute to one of the most legendary franchises in all of sports.

From Emmitt to Irvin, Lilly to Deion, and Staubach to Ware, every player on this roster helped build the star into what it is today: a symbol of greatness.

With this mix of Hall of Famers, Pro Bowlers, and generational talents, this team would not only dominate any era—it would define it.