Some old, some new, in Cowboys’ greats from K-O

As we continue with the series, today’s post looks at the Cowboys’ all-time greats with last names that begin with the letters K through O.

At the beginning, and the end, the pickings were somewhat slim at K and O. But the list was loaded among the three letters in between.

So let’s get started.

Heavy Lies The Head

There really weren’t a whole lot of options at K.

Jon Kitna had a solid NFL career, but was mid as a backup quarterback in Dallas. Derek Kennard (OG – 1994-96) and Jayron Kearse (DB – 2021-23) had solid, but brief stays with the Cowboys.

Which opened the door for offensive guard Crawford Ker, who played in Dallas from 1985-90, to wedge his 6-3, 288-lb frame into the top spot.

For now, at least.

Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland will have his chance to nudge Ker off of his perch. But that won’t be for a few more years yet.

Heavy lies the head that wears the crown, Crawford.

And there’s your obligatory Shakespeare reference for the decade.

The Best: Crawford Ker.

Mr. Cowboy Enters The Chat

Like one or two others before, all but one of the players in this letter group had no chance. There were several that could easily be the best of the L-named players.

Except they are lumped in with Mr. Cowboy, Bob Lilly.

The first-ever draft pick of the franchise, Lilly was the face of the team just as much as Tom Landry.

He powered his way through the lean, early years, the bitter losses in championship games to the Packers, and the tough loss to the Colts in Super Bowl V.

He, more than any other that day, deserved the Super Bowl VI win over Miami. Hands down, he is the best in this group.

The list he beat out is as impressive. Receiver CeeDee Lamb (2020-25) has the best chance at unseating Lilly down the road.

Defensive End DeMarcus Lawrence (2014-24), linebacker Sean Lee (2010-13, 2015-20), defensive tackle Leon Lett (1991-2000), and linebackers D.D. Lewis (1968, 1970-81) and Eugene Lockhart (1984-90) are all worth honorable mentions.

As is quarterback Eddie LeBaron (1960-63). Not only was he Dallas’ first starting quarterback, throwing the franchise’s first touchdown pass, he survived four seasons of being thrown to the wolves.

At the time, the Cowboys were taking anyone that walked past the door to suit up and play.

LeBaron took a beating those years and deserves a shoutout.

The Best: Bob Lilly

Dial M For Defense?

The Cowboys had two starting quarterbacks with last names starting with M. You’d think either Don Meredith (1960-68) or Craig Morton (1965-74) would get the nod here.

But neither man could bring home a championship to Dallas.

Although, technically, Morton won a title while serving as a backup to Roger Staubach.

There were two other offensive players that earned honorable mention in this group. Center Dave Manders (1964-66,1968-74) and running back DeMarco Murray (2011-14).

But the battle for the top spot came down to two defensive linemen.

End Harvey Martin (1973-83) and tackle Russell Maryland (1991-95). Both won or played in multiple Super Bowls.

But only one was named a Super Bowl MVP, even if he had to share it with Randy White.

Martin gets the nod.

The Best: Harvey Martin

Nate Was Great

The N-players really boiled down to two finalists as well.

Robert Newhouse (1972-1983) was Mr. Everything in the Cowboys backfield. He played fullback. He played halfback.

He even threw touchdown passes.

In the Super Bowl, even.

But, without offensive guard Nate Newton (1986-1998), the Dallas Cowboys of the 1990s might not have won those three Super Bowls.

That’s just enough of an edge to make Newton the best in this group.

Not that there aren’t some pretty solid honorable mentions. Like these eight players.

Offensive tackle Ralph Neely (1965-77), cornerback Terence Newman (2003-11), running back Timmy Newsome (1980-88) and fan favorite linebacker Dat Nguyen (1999-2005).

Tight end Pettis Norman is often overlooked as he played in the down years of (1962-70). Linebacker Ken Norton Jr. (1988-93) won two Super Bowls.

Then there is tight end Jay Novacek (1990-1995) whom Troy Aikman relied on heavily and offensive guard Blaine Nye (1968-76)

The Best: Nate Newton

Oh, No You Don’t, Terrell

There really was a lack of O-named players to choose from here. Two are still playing.

The other can never be forgiven for disrespecting the Star.

Not even if he was playing for another team at the time.

Terrell Owens was Tony Romo’s best friend from 2008-11. But his stunt, celebrating a touchdown on the mid-field star at Texas Stadium, is unforgivable and disqualifies him from consideration.

So, for now, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa takes the title.

However, DeMarvion Overshown will have a chance to take that away from him if he heals those knees of his.

The Best: Osa Odighizuwa