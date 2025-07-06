3 realistic expectations for the Cowboys running backs in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys running backs have been generating storylines for years now. Whether it be the Ezekiel Elliott era, the transition to Tony Pollard, or the struggle to find a franchise back since his departure, there is no shortage of coverage for this position group.

In 2025, the unit faces an uphill climb to exceed some low expectations. Where last season’s depth chart had familiarity, this one has, quite literally, none of that.

Dallas is carrying five running backs with a chance of making the roster, and Deuce Vaughn is the only one who has prior experience with the team. Outside of him, it’s two free agent signings and two rookies.

Dallas Cowboys RB room: Javonte Williams

Miles Sanders

Deuce Vaughn

Jaydon Blue

Phil Mafah

Hunter Luepke

Malik Davis — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 26, 2025

This means we don’t know what to expect, especially since the new guys are not coming in with high hopes or great track records.

Here, we’ll look at three Cowboys running backs and what their realistic expectations should be heading into 2025.

Phil Mafah: Waived, Brought Back On Practice Squad

This may be underwhelming to the fans, but if we’re being realistic, this is the most likely outcome for seventh-rounder Phil Mafah.

Coming out of Clemson, Mafah was expected to be a late-round or undrafted talent; that stayed true when Dallas selected him with the 239th pick. His limited range of skills dropped him there, and it’s what will keep him off the 53-man roster this fall.

Mafah has been labeled a one-trick pony in some circles, as his bruising running style, power, and size far outweigh any other aspects of his game.

Dallas does need a running back who can score on the goal line, but the odds of them choosing Mafah to do that over a guy like Javonte Williams or Miles Sanders are quite slim. Those two can make an impact in other ways.

This isn’t to say he doesn’t have a future with the Cowboys, but as many seventh-round running backs start out, it will likely begin on the practice squad.

Jaydon Blue: Limited Opportunities, Big Plays

Speaking of rookies, Jaydon Blue will certainly get a larger workload than Mafah, but it still won’t be at a starter level. Dallas has something special in his skill set. Now it’s about fine-tuning it while also allowing him to make the big plays.

Blue’s game-breaking speed and explosiveness will show up on the field this season, but he is still a fifth-round pick with two experienced veterans ahead of him.

The last thing this Cowboys offense needs is fumbles, and that is Blue’s biggest weakness.

https://twitter.com/noah_gross27/status/1742047068091261035

He fumbled the ball at a ridiculously high rate throughout his collegiate career, and even put it on the ground during the College Football Playoff. As much as I think he gets past that during his career, it is unlikely to happen in his very first season.

Expect Blue to be the guy they turn to at random moments for a big gain, not to be the guy getting 20 carries in a critical game.

Javonte Williams: De Facto RB1 With Low Expectations

I do not think the Cowboys expect free-agent signee Javonte Williams to dominate. I also think they fully expect him to be the starting running back in 2025.

Williams, a Wallace, NC native and former Tar Heel, is only 25 years old, but the tread on his tires is very real. He had nearly 400 career carries in college, he has over 600 in the NFL, and he tore his ACL in 2022.

What was once a promising career has been dimmed by that injury and an overall decrease in electricity from Williams.

Broncos’ RB Javonte Williams tore his ACL, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Unlike Sanders, who remains his strongest competition for the starting job, he still has youth on his side and untapped potential from that. This is what will give him the leg-up, but the other problems will keep expectations low.

If Dallas can get 4.0 or higher yards per carry from Williams, it will be a success, but they have to be prepared for another down year from this veteran.