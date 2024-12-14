3 Cowboys who have earned large contracts in free agency

It’s not a fun exercise when we are talking about the NFL Draft and draft position for the Dallas Cowboys in mid-December. Usually we are discussing playoff seeding and how Dallas needs to finish December strong to earn a higher seed.

Up until this past Monday night versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Cowboys fans had their sights set on catching the Washington Commanders for the final Wildcard spot, but Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had other ideas. The loss moved the Cowboys’ playoff chances to less than 1%.

No, don’t bring out the Lloyd Christmas gifs. They don’t have a chance. That less than 1% might as well be a whistle to signal it’s time to move on fully into developmental mode. Play the young guys and give them some good reps versus other teams’ starters so they can get used to the speed of the NFL game.

There are also players on the team who are playing for incentives on their contracts. Contract incentives are markers written into the contracts that escalate the player’s pay if said player hits certain milestones during the season.

Other players are playing out the last years of their contracts, and aren’t playing well enough to warrant being brought back. Then, there is another small group of players who are in the last year of their contracts, and have played well enough to earn another.

Today, I want to focus on three players that fall under that category, and whether the Cowboys will be the team to offer the new contract.

DL Chauncey Golston

I have Chauncey Golston listed as a defensive lineman because, throughout his entire career, he has never been able to play just one spot on the defensive line. Golston started his career under DC Dan Quinn in 2021, and was moved all across the defensive line.

He was asked to lose weight one season, then gain weight the next. He has never gotten into a groove with his playing weight to know how he can play best. Now, under DC Mike Zimmer, Golston has been playing primarily defensive end, and has played well.

Golston has improved under Zimmer’s scheme, and is in line for a big payday. Will it be the Cowboys to give it to him? DeMarcus Lawrence is also a free agent next season. Sam Williams will be recovering from his ACL injury. Micah Parsons has been playing more off-ball linebacker when he isn’t rushing the passer.

If Golston and Lawrence both leave in free agency, the week 1 available defensive ends excluding 2025 draft picks will be Marshawn Kneeland and….that’s it. Just Kneeland.

DT Osa Odighizuwa

Osa Odighizuwa is another player who is in line for a payday after his rookie contract expires after this season. Osa has played well for the Cowboys, recording 27 tackles for loss, 12.0 sacks, and 53 QB hits in his career.

The former UCLA Bruin has not been a stalwart in rush defense. At 280 pounds, he is more adept and rushing the passer. Defensive tackles who can rush the passer are gold for defensive coordinators. For that reason, he might be re-signed by the Cowboys, but I wouldn’t put my money on it.

If Osa is allowed to walk in free agency along with Linval Joseph, the only defensive tackles left on the roster who have contributed would be Mazi Smith and…Mazi Smith. Another position group depleted.

OL Brock Hoffman

Brock Hoffman has the chance to add even more to his resume over the last four games of the season. Hoffman started at right guard in place of an injured Zack Martin, and he played great. He also has the flexibility to play center, as he showed us against Cincinnati after Cooper Beebe suffered a concussion.

Hoffman is likely in line for the start at center once again against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday, and his fire and competitiveness on the field are a big reason the Cowboys have been playing tougher and more competitive football recently.

As an undrafted free agent, Hoffman climbed the ranks with hard work and dedication, and now he is a quality starter on the offensive line. He is one that I believe the Cowboys will spend in free agency for him to stay.