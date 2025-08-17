Cowboys showed few signs of improvement in loss to Ravens

We’re now two-thirds of the way through the Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule.

With 18 days to go until Dallas opens the season in Philadelphia, there are still far too many unanswered questions hanging over this team. On both sides of the ball at that.

The Cowboys fell 31-13 on Saturday night at home to the Baltimore Ravens.

The loss had far too many similarities to last weeks preseason-opening loss to the Rams.

That is the primary issue. It was hard to see where the Cowboys improved over the last week in real gameplay.

“They’re looking great on the practice field” is absolutely meaningless if it doesn’t translate on the field when there is an opponent on the other side.

Is it the fact that a majority of the expected starters aren’t playing? Is it Brian Schottenheimer’s reluctance to “show too much” in preseason?

Or is it that the players simply aren’t as good as previously advertised?

Offensively Offensive Offense

Joe Milton could be the Cowboys’ quarterback of the future. He could also end up being another wasted fourth round pick that was traded away.

Ghosts of Trey Lance, anyone?

For the second straight week, Milton struggled in the first half.

By the time he seemed to settle down and started moving the team in the second half, it was too late. He needs to get settled in by no later than the second drive of the game.

He’s clearly pressing, trying to force things that simply aren’t there.

That’s on Schottenheimer to start calling plays to get Milton into a rhythm.

Maybe even calling run plays. Especially when backed up close to the goal line?

Not that the running backs did much better on Saturday.

Miles Sanders had a couple of good runs. But he had two negative runs that helped set up the sack of Milton that gave the Ravens a safety.

Nor did we learn much about the receivers on Saturday.

They rarely had chances to make plays on most of the passes.

As for the offensive line, they didn’t shine. They didn’t stink up the place either.

I suppose that’s a win, of sorts.

Indefensible Line

On the defensive side, the story was a little better.

The defense scored the Cowboys’ lone touchdown of the game on an Andrew Booth Pick Six. They also had another nice interception by Kemon Hall.

But both turnovers were more the result of poor plays by the Ravens’ receivers as much as strong plays by the defensive backs.

The linebackers and edge players had some bright moments as well.

But the interior of the defensive line might as well not even walk out onto the field. No one would notice their absence.

The Mazi Smith experiment needs to come to an end.

In the pass rush, he was stalemated all night.

When the Ravens ran the ball, Smith was not only getting moved out of the way, he was getting shoved six-to-eight yards downfield.

Rookie Jay Toia at least made Baltimore double team him and at least he moved them back a yard or two on occasion. Smith should not be the starting NT against the Eagles.

Unless Dallas wants Saquon Barkley to set a single-game rushing record on September 4th.

One Game Left

I don’t know if Schottenheimer plans on playing any starters on Friday night against the Falcons. Even if for just one series.

Dallas will take a three-game preseason losing streak into the contest.

Quite frankly, I haven’t seen anything that leads me to believe that the streak won’t be four games by late Friday night.