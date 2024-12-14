Week 15 Injury Report: Key Cowboys banged up against Panthers

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to Charlotte to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15, but they will be shorthanded, to say the least.

Playing on short rest after their Monday Night Football matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cowboys are limping into this game. They are missing key starters and potentially without a star.

They will be underdogs in this game, and if they lose and the Commanders win, they will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Some may argue this is a must-win; though the season really ended weeks ago, it’s still a game the players will be motivated to take. With that in mind, let’s get into both the Cowboys and Panthers’ injury reports for this Week 15 bout in the Queen City.

Dallas Cowboys

Questionable:

CB C.J. Goodwin (Hamstring)

LB Buddy Johnson (Illness)

LB Eric Kendricks (NIR-Personal/Shoulder)

CB Jourdan Lewis (Hamstring)

LB Nick Vigil (Foot)

Starter Jourdan Lewis and special teamer C.J. Goodwin are on the questionable list as they both work through hamstring injuries. Especially in the case of Lewis, the Cowboys’ defensive efforts would be hit hard by his absence.

The linebacker corps is also reeling, as Buddy Johnson, Eric Kendricks, and Nick Vigil are all questionable.

Eric Kendricks (NIR/personal) returned to practice on Friday for the #Cowboys ahead of Panthers matchup.



Needless to say, Dallas can't afford an added absence to a key LBer. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 13, 2024

While Johnson and Vigil play depth roles, Kendricks is one of Dallas’s most important players on the defense, and with the devastating knee injury to DeMarvion Overshown, his presence becomes even more critical.

Out:

C Cooper Beebe (Concussion)

LB DeMarvion Overshown (Knee)

S Juanyeh Thomas (Knee)

CB Trevon Diggs (Knee)

Cowboys star Cornerback Trevon Diggs has been ruled out as continues to battle a knee injury.

It’s a major loss that the leader of the Dallas secondary is missing this one. The Panthers’ passing attack isn’t great, but it can elevate itself if the opposing secondary is weak, and that’s what the Cowboys are without Diggs.

Dallas will also be without their starting center on the offensive line this Sunday. Rookie Cooper Beebe is out with a concussion, delivering a major blow in the trenches.

Beebe has been great this year, considering his inexperience. Whether the Cowboys’ backup o-line can keep things afloat in his and Zack Martin’s absence is a major question in this game.

On the defensive side, Overshown is, of course, ruled out with his knee injury.

As owner Jerry Jones noted, there is real uncertainty about if DeMarvion Overshown can return for 2025. Thus, Jones mentioning the 2026 season as a target for his return.



As devastating a knee injury as one can imagine, with full reconstruction coming. https://t.co/0ColvE5FxD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 10, 2024

Suffering the most crushing Cowboys injury since Dak Prescott’s 2020 ankle break, Overshown will be severely missed on the field this year and perhaps all of next year as well.

Safety Juanyeh Thomas is the last guy on the Dallas injury report this week, as the young weapon is out with a knee injury. He was able to avoid a much bigger injury and should be back soon.

Carolina Panthers

Questionable:

OLB Jadeveon Clowney (NIR-Rest/Knee)

RB Raheem Blackshear (Chest)

LB Josey Jewell (Hamstring)

CB Jaycee Horn (Groin)

S Nick Scott (Hamstring)

While the Cowboys are sitting at six questionable listings, the Panthers are not far behind with five.

Former first-overall draft pick Jadeveon Clowney is the first guy on the injury report for Carolina, as he’s questionable with a knee injury. He’s one of the Panthers’ most important defensive players, so keep an eye on this one.

Running Back Raheem Blackshear, who has not had a carry all year, is questionable with a chest injury. Chuba Hubbard has more than stolen Blackshear’s role in the offense.

Flipping back to the defense, three more Panthers starters are questionable, with Josey Jewell, Jaycee Horn, and Nick Scott all appearing on the injury report.

Panthers corner Dave Canales is hopeful to have CB Jaycee Horn. pic.twitter.com/plkhyhuzX9 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 13, 2024

Horn, the Panthers 2021 top-ten pick, is the biggest name on this list. If he can’t go, look for CeeDee Lamb to take advantage of his absence.

Out:

LB Trevin Wallace (Shoulder)

Rookie starter Trevin Wallace has been a great find for the Panthers, contributing 64 tackles in his first year. The former Kentucky Wildcat was also a target for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft.

As he deals with a shoulder injury, Dallas will avoid facing off against him, as he’s the only Panther listed as out in this one.

Both Dallas and Carolina face questions heading into this one, and their respective injury reports don’t do them any favors.