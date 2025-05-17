3 free agents the Cowboys could sign before 2025 Training Camp

After a major trade last week with the Dallas Cowboys, let’s not forget that the free agent market is still wide open. It has been pretty quiet as of late, but I looked into it yesterday and found three players the Cowboys could use before training starts in late July.

The Cowboys have already traded for George Pickens, and signed Dante Fowler along with others.

Outside those guys that probably look the best as of now, there are a few names that are still available that the Dallas Cowboys should strongly consider. That would make them a better football team tomorrow.

The first guy on this list is a given, just based on recent activity.

Stephon Gilmore

Last month, just before the NFL Draft, cornerback Stephon Gilmore set the rumor mill flying at high speed with an unscheduled visit to The Star.

The 13-year veteran played for the Cowboys in 2023. He played a vital role in the team’s 12-5 record and the NFC East division title.

He also played a big part in setting an NFL record that year.

Gilmore was really good for the Cowboys the season he was with them, and based on the health of Trevon Diggs, if they can get a solid few months of play from Gilmore, it would be a good add to a place that needs some extra depth.

Jadeveon Clowney

Why not take a quick chance on Jadeveon Clowney and, if it works out, a place of weakness now becomes a strength?

Clowney was released a little over a week ago, and has now become one of the best pass rushers available on the open market.

He had 44 pressures and 11 quarterback hits to go with his 5.5 sacks last season, finishing up with a 13.7% pressure rate. The former No. 1 overall pick can still get to the quarterback at age 32.

This to me seems like something the Dallas Cowboys should jump on and get him in there with OSA, Micah and Dante Fowler.

Justin Simmons

This is the one that the Cowboys won’t do, but if they did I would be happier than the rest.

I am not sure why Simmons is still a free agent. He had decent numbers a year ago.

Reports have said that Simmons wants to join the Eagles, I mean nothing like taking the easy way out to win, but no movement has been able with him yet, and this move would be a great one if they got him at the right price, but it won’t happen.