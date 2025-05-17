PPF grades the Cowboys’ offseason moves “middle of the pack”

When you think about the Dallas Cowboys offseason as a whole, it was not great until maybe last week.

Yes, they did a really good job during the NFL draft, but they did not add a playmaker, and we were left wondering if they would add any help to the offensive side of the ball.

Bringing in George Pickens was the best move they have made in a long time, but let’s go back to before that happened. Maybe that is the reason that Pro Football Focus graded out the Cowboys as having an average offseason.

Dak Prescott on @dfwticket this morning on the addition of George Pickens and the impact it will have on the offense: pic.twitter.com/PURBZjuY0o — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 14, 2025

Head Coach

The Brain Schottenheimer concern is legitimate, although he’s done a great job filling out his staff and setting the tone for 2025. He has no experience whatsoever.

In terms of the talent level, they had a really solid offseason, honestly. I can keep it balanced when needed.

Adding Dante Fowler back will be huge for the defensive line. We understand what they did in the draft, Tyler Booker should be a stud from day one, and if Pickens can fix the problems he had with the Steelers, they are solid up and down the board.

Brian Schottenheimer will look to be the fourth Cowboys coach to win in his debut when the Cowboys open at Philadelphia and join Wade Phillips, Chan Gailey, Barry Switzer. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 12, 2025

This season is going to come down first to the health of Dak Prescott and if that is okay, then it falls on the shoulders of a first-year head coach that has never coached a game in his life, coaching for the biggest brand in professional sports.

You can find the entire Pro Football Focus offseason grades here. They talk about pretty much everything that I did.

They say Dallas hit a home run in the draft, but the head coach is a major question and go on to say that they are worried about how the offensive and defensive lines will work out.

Zack Martin retired on offense and the duo of Mazi Smith and Osa Odighizuwa, who earned PFF run-defense grades of 35.9 and 50.8, respectively, are slated to start again, they said.

While all that could be true, this is probably the best offseason they have had in a number of years. They did trade for Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks a few years ago, and keep an eye on Gilmore, he could still return to Dallas.

Yes, Stephon Gilmore was at The Star on Tuesday. But was told it was not an official free agent visit. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 22, 2025

He has been at the Star and is still a free agent. I think a C+ grade is fine, but it seems closer to a B than a D for me and that is a win with this front office.