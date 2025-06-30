3 players who will benefit the most from adding George Pickens

I did not think I would finally be talking about a Dallas Cowboys wide receiver that was not CeeDee Lamb in terms of other players reaping the benefits, yet here we are.

If George Pickens can just do what he needs to do and be the player everyone knows that he is, and keep the necessary outbursts to a minimum the Dallas Cowboys are going to have a very good offense.

With that said, I was thinking about other around that side of the ball, and came up with three guys that I think will benefit the most from adding Pickens.

Jalen Tolbert

Pickens will now be the No. 2 receiver, solving the offense’s biggest need. That should alleviate some pressure from CeeDee Lamb and now puts Jalen Tolbert into his natural position as the No. 3 receiver.

Last season, Tolbert had career highs in targets (79), catches (49), yards (610), and touchdowns (7). He led the team in touchdown catches and was the second-leading receiver in terms of yards.

Here is every big play (20+ yards) by #Cowboys WR George Pickens since being drafted. pic.twitter.com/jI3kUFvirQ — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 25, 2025

Tolbert provides significant depth that Dak Prescott and the offense will benefit from.

610 yards when catching passes from Cooper Rush and Trey Lance should only set Tolbert up for a similar season with two number one guys in front of you and Dak Prescott back under center.

Dak Prescott

Speaking of Dak Prescott, outside a legit running back, this offense could be set up better for him.

I think Dak is a good quarterback, not great, but someone you can win with in this league. We have seen Lamar Jackson (3-5 in the playoffs), a two-time MVP, get out played by Ryan Tannehill in the playoffs. It happens.

Dak has the best chance he is going to get. The only thing that bothers me is the fact that first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer is going to be the head coach and call the plays.

I think he should focus on just being the head man, but what do I know? Heck, what does Jerry Jones know since he keeps doing this stuff?

Time is now for ya Dak.

Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson should have his best year as a pro with both Pickens and Lamb on the outside.

Ferguson had a breakout season in 2023, catching 71 passes for 761 as the starting tight end in Dallas.

A Week 1 knee injury in 2024 caused him to miss three starts and he never quite looked the same all season. He finished last year without scoring a touchdown and totaled just 494 yards on 86 targets.

Ferguson should get a lot of good looks this season, and trust me I will probably draft him as my fantasy tight end this season because of it.