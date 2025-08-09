3 reasons to be excited about the Cowboys 2025 season despite the drama

It’s never boring to be a Dallas Cowboys fan, and that’s not always a good thing.

Between star EDGE Micah Parsons holding out, the cornerback room taking injury hits, and the front office continuing to publicly jab its best players, this offseason has felt more like a reality show than a championship build-up.

Here’s the thing, though: there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic heading into the 2025 season.

Despite the noise from the top, the roster still boasts talent in key areas that can win games right now.

If fans can tune out the headlines and focus on the field, there are at least three things that should spark excitement.

A Dynamic Duo

There’s no sugarcoating it, Dallas has lacked a true second threat opposite CeeDee Lamb for far too long.

That changes in 2025 with the arrival of George Pickens, the physical and competitive receiver formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pairing him with Lamb gives the Cowboys an outside-inside combination that can stress any defensive coverage.

Lamb’s precise route running and elite yards-after-catch ability complement Pickens’ physical dominance and willingness to win contested balls down the sideline.

Defenses will no longer be able to roll safety help exclusively to Lamb’s side without risking Pickens torching them deep.

That means more single coverage for both, and more scoring opportunities for an offense that will need to carry the team early while the secondary heals.

A Healthy Jake Ferguson

Last season, Jake Ferguson played through lingering injuries that limited his burst and ability to separate.

Even at less than 100%, he was a reliable safety valve for Dak Prescott, posting solid numbers and showing toughness that didn’t go unnoticed by teammates.

Now fully healthy and with a fatter bank account, Ferguson is poised to take another step as one of the league’s more underrated tight ends.

Ferguson’s chemistry with Prescott is already proven, and his blocking ability makes him a dual threat in both the passing and run games.

Expect the Cowboys to use him more aggressively in the red zone, where his size and soft hands can give defenses headaches.

With Lamb and Pickens stretching the field, Ferguson will find himself with more favorable matchups against linebackers and safeties, a mismatch Dallas can exploit all season.

A Revamped Pass Rush

While Parsons’ holdout casts uncertainty over the defense, when he’s on the field, the Cowboys’ pass rush is nothing short of terrifying.

In 2025, that unit got even deeper.

Dante Fowler, a proven veteran, returns to give Dallas another edge threat, and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku brings fresh energy and explosiveness.

Pair them with Parsons and Sam Williams, and you have a four-man rotation that can keep constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus now has the flexibility to rotate fresh bodies and bring heat from different angles.

Even without full health in the secondary, a relentless pass rush can cover a lot of flaws, literally.

If this group plays to its potential, they can tilt games in Dallas’ favor by forcing turnovers and dictating tempo.