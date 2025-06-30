3 Dallas Cowboys depth pieces who could start in 2025

After an off-season full of minor additions, it’s time to look at the Dallas Cowboys depth pieces who have a real chance at exceeding expectations in 2025. Perhaps even more than the stars, these guys will dictate how far Dallas can go this season.

The front office was far more aggressive than usual in free agency, even if the acquisitions were considered minor. They have brought in over ten new players since March.

When you combine those moves with a new coaching staff, change does look imminent.

What’s more important than the moves, however, is the performance on the field. Dallas is hoping for at least a few of their small, one-year contracts to turn into a bargain, and a few players have a great chance at that.

On both sides of the ball, we see the Cowboys depth deeper than in years past, so let’s talk about a few of those guys and why they could shine in 2025.

1. Kaiir Elam: Sometimes The Grass Is Greener

It is legitimately hard to overstate how poorly former first-round pick Kaiir Elam’s career has gone to this point. As the 23rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bills, the former Florida Gator was sent to the bench almost immediately.

In three years with New York’s best team, Elam started in just 12 games, recording two interceptions.

Kaiir Elam asked if it's frustrating he doesn't get more chances to play. "God has a plan. I have faith that I can help this team win."#Bills pic.twitter.com/k50JzxYXgC — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) October 8, 2023

The front office ended the experiment in March, sending the cornerback to Dallas for two late-round draft picks. Now, he’s looking to start fresh, and that might be the only thing he needs.

Elam’s confidence in Buffalo seemed to get shaken early, and it never quite bounced back.

In Dallas, he’s talking about a different kind of energy in the building, and with the team’s shoddy depth at corner, he’ll have a chance to turn that into something tangible. He has a very real chance at turning this thing around and becoming a key contributor on defense.

2. Asim Richards: Waiting Patiently For A Chance

We all know the hope is for the Cowboys’ starting offensive line: Guyton-Smith-Beebe-Booker-Steele. We also know if somebody in that group gets benched, Dallas is likely in trouble, but what if that isn’t the case?

Asim Richards has been steadily climbing the depth chart and getting more and more recognition for the past year. If he gets a chance to start, he could run away with the job.

The #DallasCowboys left tackle spot could be open to real competition this week. Mike McCarthy praised Asim Richards filling in for an injured Tyler Guyton plus veteran tackle Chuma Edoga’z 21-day practice window opened today. pic.twitter.com/0KW9M4qqEm — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) November 13, 2024

The former Tar Heel and 2023 5th-round pick has gotten reps at both tackle and guard for Dallas, and with Tyler Guyton’s performance raising red flags, fans should be prepared for a real competition between the two of them.

That could happen in the build-up to the season or in the middle of it, as health and in-game play could swing the starting unit in any number of directions.

Right now, Richards is just one of the Cowboys depth guys. In six months, we could be looking at him in a totally new light.

3. Damone Clark: Strong Opportunity To Bounce Back

Rounding out the list is the first and only non-2025 addition, as linebacker Damone Clark is entering his fourth year as a Cowboy.

He came to Dallas as a hyped-up value pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after an injury knocked him down the board. Now, a few years later, he’s had an up-and-down tenure that needs a revival.

#Cowboys Brian Schottenheimer had great things to say about LB Damone Clark. He and position coach Dave Borgonzi seem to be connecting well, which T.J. Edwards talked about during their time together with the Chicago Bears. Edwards: “Gonzo, he’s a great dude…we all see the… pic.twitter.com/jw2rW1C918 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 3, 2025

Clark played a huge role in 2023 when he tallied over 100 tackles and started in all 17 regular-season games.

Last year, those numbers plummeted.

Playing in just 14 games and starting in two, the former LSU Tiger had a career-low 28 tackles. Now, he’s consistently listed as a top cut candidate for Dallas.

Lucky for Clark, he has an opportunity to save his career as a Cowboy, but he needs to work fast. DeMarvion Overshown’s injury has kept the linebacker room in need, and a strong early showing could boost him from depth to the starting unit in 2025.