These 2 receivers will battle for a critical roster spot

With training camp in Oxnard getting underway later this month, we know two things for certain among the Dallas Cowboys receivers.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will be starters, assuming no injuries derail either, and KaVontae Turpin will get some plays in along with being the kick returner.

That really leaves one important slot open on the depth chart at the position. There are two players who will be battling throughout camp, trying to outshine each other.

Jalen Tolbert and Jonathan Mingo.

Ladies and gentlemen, as a certain boxing announcer might say, let’s get ready to rumbllllleeeee.

Tolbert’s Time To Shine?

Drafted in the third round in 2022, Tolbert saw extremely limited action in his rookie year.

He only played in eight games, with one start. He finished with just two catches for 12 yards on three targets that season.

In 2023, he suited up for all 17 games, starting six.

Tolbert had 36 targets that year, catching 22 of them for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year, as usually happens with most receivers in Year 3, he had 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. Tolbert started in 15 of the 17 games he played in during 2024.

At the end of the season, he seemed a lock to be a starting receiver in 2025.

Then Dallas traded for George Pickens.

Suddenly, Tolbert’s chances to start were diminished. That is also partly due to a late-season trade the Cowboys made last year.

They acquired Mingo from Carolina and while he didn’t have much of an impact post-trade, he is still a huge threat to Tolbert’s playing time.

Second Chances For Mingo, Jones

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office coveted Mingo in the 2023 draft.

But the Panthers beat them to him in the second round. He had a good rookie year, starting in 14 games and catching 43 passes for 418 yards.

However, he faded in his sophomore year, catching 12 passes for 121 yards in nine games for Carolina and only starting five games.

Mingo was traded to Dallas and played eight games for the Cowboys with just one start. He caught five passes for 46 yards for Dallas in 2024.

Mingo has yet to catch his first NFL touchdown pass.

The Cowboys are clearly hoping he has his third-year receiver breakout season in 2025.

There Can Be Only One

Mingo probably has the edge going into camp. He certainly had the most potential of the two coming out of college.

Tolbert has been up and down during his time in Dallas.

That alone might just be enough to give Mingo the higher position on the depth chart when the season begins.