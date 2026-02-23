Credit Jerry Jones, the Cowboys’ offseason is off to a strong start

We have a very long way to go, and I mean a long way to go, so please read this before you jump all over me for the title of this post.

Yet, the Dallas Cowboys offseason is off to the best start in what, 15 or 20 years, probably even more.

They put together an entirely new defensive staff and signed a huge part of the offense in Javonte Williams before the end of February.

When was the last time that happened this fast?

The Cowboys made a move early in the offseason, for a guy fans love and wanted to return, in a deal that got done quietly and quickly, for money that is rational and responsible but also respectful of the impact the player makes.

The best thing about the deal is that it all happened without any nonsense, any ridiculous headlines, any non-football anything at all.

This feels like the third or fourth consecutive positive development of the offseason for this franchise. Without trying to argue with me, please tell me where I am wrong about this?

In 2024, D'Andre Swift signed a three year, $24 million contract with Chicago. $14 mil fully guaranteed. You can compare to what Javonte Williams agreed to today if I want. Good deal I believe for both sides. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 21, 2026

More Work To Do

Now look, Jerry should be far from done. The defense still needs help, badly.

They need to work on getting a deal done with George Pickens, and rework a little bit of the Dak Prescott deal, that, yes, can be done and create a lot of cap space.

They got two of the biggest things done before they even hit the free agent period and the draft month, meaning they can go into the next two months having a full understanding of what the biggest issues for this team still are and not have to worry about seven different things.

They need to try and get some personnel for Parker on the defensive side of the ball, but now they don’t have to worry about trying to get a deal done with both Williams and Pickens.

We understand how hard it is going to be to get a deal done with George, and they can focus on him 100%. He has the same agent as Micah Parsons, so this is not going to be a walk in the park trying to get something done.

In case you missed it, Dallas did something else that helped them and that was cutting Logan Wilson.

Wilson had no guaranteed money left on his deal, and the move saved Dallas $6.5 million in cap space for 2026.

As April gets closer, now maybe we can get rid of the possibility of Dallas drafting Jeremiyah Love with the 12th overall pick.

They now have their backs locked up, and Malik Davis is a solid backup with the help of Jaydon Blue.

Use both those first round picks on defense, get Pickens locked up and, honestly, this would be the best offseason the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones have had in probably my lifetime, honestly. I am 30.

Like I noted above, we have a long way to go until August and September, but myself included, want to always talk about how annoying it is with Jerry, and it still is, and I wish he would HIRE a general manager, but have to give credit to the start of this offseason.

It can either become a lot better or get a lot worse very quickly and none of this will mean anything if he falls off a cliff over the next few months.

The best thing about all of this is that he is not talking or making sure the media knows what is going on, and that is the way it should be all the time.

Do what you need to do and make the team better and stay in the dark like you have been since the start of this offseason. Will he keep it up? I am not holding my breath.

