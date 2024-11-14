Battle of Texas: Cowboys look to end losing skid against Texans

We are almost near the end of the week, and that means it is one day closer to the Dallas Cowboys football game on Monday night against the Houston Texans.

The battle of Texas is not going to have the feel that the league had hoped when they made this the Monday night game when creating the schedules.

The Cowboys are without Dak Prescott, who is out for the year, and the Texans are struggling themselves.

The hamstring injury suffered in Week 9 was initially diagnosed as a partial tendon avulsion, meaning the hamstring pulled partway off the bone. In this case, he had season-ending surgery yesterday.

The Texans are still 6-4 after losing their last two games against the Lions and the Jets. Both games felt like they should have won.

The Cowboys are starting the practice window for OT Chuma Edoga. He’s been out since training camp with a toe injury. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 13, 2024

Now they roll into Dallas looking to get right against a team who will probably have a top 10 pick in April.

GAME INFO:

Date: Monday, November 18th | Time: 7:15

Location: AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN | Stream: NFL+ & FuboTV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM)

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Texans -325 (bet $325 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +75 (-115) | Texans -7.5 (-105)

Over/Under (O/U): 42 (O: -110 | U: -108)

Betting Facts

If you are a betting person, just take the Texans. The Cowboys are going to be losing by 20 at some point in this game, want to know how we should know that?

Well, last week against the Eagles, they set an NFL record.

The 20-point deficit that they faced against the Eagles set an NFL record for the most consecutive games in which a team had a 20-point deficit in their home building.

This streak started in the blowout loss at home to the Packers in the playoffs a season ago, and through the first handful of games this year. This team has been down 20 to the Saints, Ravens, Lions and Eagles all at home.

Assuming Travis Hunter is out of the equation...



My favorite pick for the #Cowboys in Round 1 is Missouri WR Luther Burden III.



He is everything they need right now opposite CeeDee Lamb. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 13, 2024

Dallas is 2-5 against the spread as an underdog this season. Houston is 1-2 against the spread as a road favorite. The OVER 5-4 in Dallas’ nine games. The UNDER is 8-2 in Houston’s 10 games.

Can They Make It Competitive?

It was hard for this team be competitive against teams with Dak Prescott. Now in the first game without him they looked even worse.

Mike McCarthy is sticking with Cooper Rush, who completed just 13 of his 23 passes for 45 yards. The Cowboys simply cannot win without a pass offense.

You guys are reading this wrong.



Cooper Rush gives them the best chance to earn a top-five pick. Boom. https://t.co/OX690rcvMj — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 12, 2024

It is hard to get behind an offense that just can’t do anything. They had a chance to take the lead on the Eagles two or three times and could not gain a single yard when they had first and goal from the six.

It I was someone who bet on the games, I would take the Dallas Cowboys to go under the team total. They can’t score enough points.

I would also take the Texans to cover. They get Nico Collins back, and he is going to hurt the Cowboys defense with everyone else on that roster.

If Rush continues to struggle, Dallas could see what former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance has to offer. The Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for the backup QB in 2023. Lance made his first appearance in a Cowboys jersey in relief on Sunday. He’s a free agent after the season.

The Texans should win this game huge, I think the Cowboys may score a touchdown early and make it a game for about a quater, but it will be a blow out by the time the 4th starts.

The Texans win this game pretty easily when it matters, 28-10.