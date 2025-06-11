Odd Man Out in Houston—Dallas Must Make a Move

The Houston Texans continue to retool their roster for a Super Bowl run, and their backfield overhaul could have ripple effects across the NFL.

With Joe Mixon entrenched as the starter and the recent addition of Nick Chubb as his backup, third-year back Dameon Pierce finds himself on the outside looking in.

If Pierce becomes a trade or cut candidate, the Dallas Cowboys, who lack a clear RB1, should act quickly.

With a young and unproven backfield, Pierce could be the physical tone-setter Dallas needs.

Houston’s RB Room Is Too Crowded

Joe Mixon, traded during the 2024 offseason, gave the Texans a reliable veteran who handled the majority of touches last year.

This offseason, Houston added Nick Chubb to the mix, a four-time Pro Bowler whose recovery from knee surgery appears to be on track. That move bumped Pierce down to RB3.

That’s a surprising fall for a player who rushed for 939 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2022 and showed promise as a punishing runner with strong balance and vision.

Injuries and schematic shifts in 2023 limited his usage, and now the Texans’ title aspirations could push him off the roster altogether.

Cut or Trade: What Happens Next

Pierce is still on a rookie contract, making him an affordable and attractive option to other teams.

Houston could cut him post-June 1 and save a little over $1 million in cap space, but trading him would make more sense.

He still holds value as a 25-year-old back who’s flashed starter potential.

The asking price wouldn’t be high.

A conditional sixth-round pick, possibly upgrading to a fifth if performance benchmarks are met, should be enough.

It’s a classic low-risk, high-reward situation—and we all know who likes low-risk—for a team needing backfield help.

Dallas Needs a Back Like Pierce

The Cowboys enter the 2025 season with a wide-open backfield.

Javonte Williams, signed in free agency, has flashed big-play ability in Denver but has struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

Miles Sanders is coming off a disappointing stint in Carolina and hasn’t looked like the back who dominated in 2022.

Beyond those two veterans, the Cowboys are leaning on youth: rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafeh.

Blue, a dynamic playmaker out of Texas, has upside but will need time to adjust to the speed and complexity of the NFL. Mafeh brings physical traits and special-teams value, but he’s not a plug-and-play starter either.

Dameon Pierce would immediately become the most reliable early-down option. He’s proven, young, and physical, all traits Dallas needs behind a restructured offensive line and a run-first approach under Brian Schottenheimer.

Pierce’s Fit in Dallas

In a Schottenheimer-led offense that emphasizes balance and physicality, Pierce makes perfect sense. He thrives between the tackles, finishes runs with authority, and rarely goes down on first contact.

His ability to grind out tough yards would pair well with Williams and provide a stabilizing presence as Blue and Mafeh develop.

Additionally, Pierce brings underrated pass protection and enough receiving chops to stay on the field in all situations.

He wouldn’t need to carry the ball 20 times a game, but in a shared workload, he could be the tone-setter Dallas has lacked since a young Ezekiel Elliott.

What Would a Trade Look Like

If Houston makes Pierce available, Dallas should offer a conditional late-round pick.

Here’s a reasonable framework:

Cowboys receive : Dameon Pierce

: Dameon Pierce Texans receive: 2025 6th-round pick (upgrades to 5th if Pierce hits 750 rushing yards or 10+ starts)

This kind of deal works for both sides: Houston recoups draft capital for a player no longer in their plans, and Dallas lands a potential starter on a budget-friendly deal.

The Writing on the Wall

The writing may be on the wall for Dameon Pierce in Houston.

With Joe Mixon and Nick Chubb ahead of him and drafting a running back and the Texans in win-now mode, the former rookie standout could soon be looking for a new home.

For the Dallas Cowboys, the timing couldn’t be better.

With no clear RB1 and a mix of unproven or inconsistent options, Pierce would offer a powerful complement to Javonte Williams and a veteran presence to balance the youth of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafeh.

If the Texans open the door, the Cowboys need to walk through it. Dameon Pierce may not be a superstar, but he could be the missing piece in a backfield still searching for an identity.