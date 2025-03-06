Brian Schottenheimer could be linked to Cowboys adding veteran WR

As we move closer to the NFL draft and the official start of the offseason, that allows teams to trade and so on, a few solid players have either been released, traded or requested a trade.

The Dallas Cowboys front office has surprisingly been active already and made a few really decent things happen on Tuesday of this week.

The day started by signing defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million deal that includes $58 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

In four NFL seasons, DT Osa Odighizuwa has missed just one game and accounted for 172 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

First, the not-so-bigger one was that they signed special teams standout CJ Goodwin to a one-year deal. The man who makes the most plays on the unit stays for at least another year.

The other thing they did made me happy.

The Cowboys have restructured the contract of Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, creating $20 million of salary-cap space.

Additional cap space can help the Cowboys on several fronts and it won’t hurt their push to sign defensive end Micah Parsons to a long-term deal.

Lamb signed a four-year extension with the Cowboys last year and had 101 catches for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.

Not only did the move of Lamb open up cap space, it gave them room to add a player of need if they really wanted to and not depend on the NFL draft.

The Cowboys also restructured Dak Prescott’s contract, opening up $36.6 million in cap space, something big could finally be coming for the Cowboys.

Schottenheimer Connection?

If you did not see yesterday, the Seattle Seahawks also had some things happen. First DK Metcalf requested a trade and they granted it.

Then the team released long time great for them Tyler Lockett.

This is not a post-June 1 cut, which means Lockett can sign elsewhere immediately. If you remember Brain Schottenheimer played a big part in the early success of Lockett and could be linked to maybe bringing him to Dallas on a solid deal for the team?

He is a wide receiver I would genuinely be interested in.

Lower-cost, savvy veteran, and a bridge player who wouldn’t deter the Cowboys from drafting a WR. He’s also extremely reliable, missing just three games over his 10-year career.

If he does not end of up with the Cowboys and his former offensive coordinator, he could find his way to Las Vegas with former head coach Pete Carrol.

If I were him, I would think to myself, who would I rather have throwing me passes, in all honesty? Dak Prescott or some guy who is not even on the roster for the Raiders.

It is hard to imagine the Cowboys front office, although they have done some really good things this week, make the call to Seattle in attempt to get DK.

He signed an a new contract with the Seahawks in 2022. That was a three-year, $72MM deal.

Metcalf topped 1,000 yards in 2022 and ’23, totaling 1,114 yards in the latter season. He also has next to no notable injury history. The Ole Miss alum has missed just three games in six seasons.

It is nice seeing the front office and Jerry get out in front of some things early, I will still hold any hope I have until they make a move or two outside of the guys they have to get better.

They clearly need to sign some free agents to be better than they were a year ago. I would expect them to bring back maybe Jourdan Lewis and few others that they have as pending free agents, but please make a move from the outside.