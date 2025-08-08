Only Jerry Jones puts out fires with buckets of gas

If the Dallas Cowboys front office wasn’t one hundred percent filled with “Yes Men” things would be so much better at the Star. But because this isn’t the case, we get a geriatric Jerry Jones making things worse.

As the team’s relationship with its best defensive player continues to deteriorate, Jones is out in Oxnard trying to douse the file with buckets of gasoline.

Jerry Jones doesn’t have confidence that Micah Parsons will play in the season opener against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/uSQxdiSPz2 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 5, 2025

So it should come as no surprise that the team’s relationship with Micah Parsons is only getting worse.

Especially when he insists on doubling down, as he did here in an interview with Jane Slater.

Jerry Jones is digging in here on two points 1) a deal was agreed on, in theory. 2) Micah Parsons is under contract and not honoring the current one. #Cowboys https://t.co/uXws2FtoPU pic.twitter.com/JgLZKZ4vZQ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 6, 2025

Stubborn Or Senile?

Jones seems determined to die on the hill of “We had a verbal agreement” even if it drives Parsons away.

In addition, Jones confirmed that neither he, nor anyone from the front office, has spoken with Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta. Jones added that he and Parsons haven’t said a word to one another since Parsons’ trade request last week.

To the issue of the “verbal agreement” first.

A verbal agreement and $2.99 will buy you a Dr. Pepper over at Buc-ees.

In other words, until it’s in writing and signed by both sides, you’ve got nothing. Jones certainly knows this.

Yet, he still tries to explain away his denial of the obvious with nuggets like this:

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked by @SlaterNFL how he could have a deal with Micah Parsons without anything in writing:



“I bought the Cowboys with a handshake. It took about 30 seconds. I gave the number, shook hands, the details we worked out later.” pic.twitter.com/AujA4bj1wC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 6, 2025

The man is 83-years-old. My mother is also in her early 80s.

She, like Jones, gets on tangents like this too.

We’re having her checked for dementia.

Maybe someone at The Star needs to do a similar welfare check on Jones.

The ’80s Were 40 Years Ago

Jones and Bum Bright may have agreed on a number and shook hands on the deal back when Jones bought the team in 1989.

But it didn’t become official until the lawyers hammered out the details and put it in writing.

Even then, both parties had to sign the document. Only then did Jones “buy” the Cowboys.

Back then, the Cowboys were worth $140 million.

Over half of that, $75million, was just for Texas Stadium. The team by itself was only valued at $65 million.

In 1994, Robert Kraft bought the Patriots for $172 million.

For $70 million you bought the Chargers in 1984 and the Saints in 1985.

Today, the lowest valued NFL team is the Cincinnati Bengals. They go for $4.71 billion.

The Cowboys are valued at nearly $11 billion today.

Winks, Nods, And Handshakes No More

With that kind of money on the table, and players commanding $60 million a year contracts, everything gets put in writing.

The days of a wink and a nod, or a simple handshake, closing a deal are a thing of the past. It’s as much an asinine way of doing business as trying to put out a small fire with buckets of gasoline.

Someone at The Star needs to let Jones know this before he burns the entire franchise down to the ground.