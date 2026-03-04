More results...

2026 Free Agent Alontae Taylor Should Interest the Cowboys

Alontae Taylor signaling after a defensive play while wearing his New Orleans Saints jersey during an NFL matchup.

If Alontae Taylor hits free agency, I would like the Dallas Cowboys to kick the tires on him. He has the size and style that could fit the new-look defense.

It seems like every offseason there’s always that one name you hear, and it just makes you stop and think, “Yeah, that makes total sense.”

Once I started looking into Alontae Taylor, the New Orleans Saints’ soon-to-be free agent cornerback, this could be a massive addition to the defense.

He may not have the superstar name recognition, but this young man is a baller.

If he actually hits free agency, this is one player I would like to see in a Cowboys jersey next season.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor tracking a football in coverage during an NFL game.

Alontae Taylor’s Size Is A Great Match

Alontae Taylor is listed at 6’0” and 199 pounds, which may not sound like a big deal, but we as fans have watched enough football to know the receivers keep getting bigger and faster, so a corner has to have good size.

At that height and weight, Taylor has the size and doesn’t need to be protected like a small slot corner. He is built well enough to endure a full season of being physical on the outside.

I don’t want to see this defense have cornerbacks that have to hide. I want corners who can line up anywhere they are asked and compete without giving up too much size.

Alontae Taylor celebrating on the field in his New Orleans Saints uniform after a strong defensive performance.

A Physical Corner the Cowboys Defense Has Been Missing

I had to go back and watch some videos on Alontae Taylor, because non-fans don’t really watch the New Orleans Saints.

In those videos you could see a cornerback who doesn’t back down from contact. With 83 tackles, he showed he would stick his nose in there and make a tackle in the run game.

Instincts and effort aren’t just for tackling, he also had two interceptions, eleven pass breakups, and two sacks.

Who doesn’t like a corner who will get his hands dirty and hit someone?

Alontae Taylor playing cornerback for the New Orleans Saints during an NFL game, breaking on the ball in coverage.

This Just Feels Like a Christian Parker Guy

Have you all listened to or read any stories about what Christian Parker is looking for in his defenders? If you have, he has used words like multiple, versatile, and physical.

I feel like he wants a nickel corner who is part safety and linebacker.

He needs someone who has toughness, awareness, and a good head on their shoulders because the team doesn’t need a guy who gets overwhelmed.

Alontae Taylor has been the primary slot corner, but I did see him get snaps on the outside, so versatility is there.

The Question Comes Down to the Market

From most of the articles and posts, I have found Alontae Taylor will be one of the top two corners if he hits the open market.

The Saints could hold onto him, but the price would be steep.

If Christian Parker thinks this would be a good fit for his defense, he will need to get Jerry Jones on board and that may not be as hard as it was in the past.

I don’t want to see Taylor sign somewhere else and become an All-Pro player. I want to see that in Dallas.

Cody Warren

Cody Warren is a sports journalist at InsideTheStar.com, where he has published 302 articles reaching over 1 million readers. He is a Law Enforcement Officer with nearly 20 years of professional service across multiple assignments, bringing investigative rigor and a commitment to factual accuracy to his Dallas Cowboys coverage.

