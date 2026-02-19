Cowboys 2026 Draft: Day 3 Quarterbacks Built for Schottenheimer

The Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft conversation has not had much mention about quarterbacks, but Dallas may find a developmental prospect on day 3 of the draft.

We all know the Cowboys are not going to chase a headline quarterback, and why would they? Dak Prescott is leading the way and is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

However, it never hurts to have a developmental rookie on a cheap deal to sit and learn the game slowly.

There are plenty of day 3 quarterbacks who I think fit Brian Schottenheimer’s QB mold and would strengthen the roster by pushing Joe Milton III for the backup spot.

What the Brian Schottenheimer Offense Demands

Before I identify the day 3 quarterbacks, you have to understand the scheme.

Schottenheimer’s offense is:

Play-action heavy

Under-center based

Timing-driven

Built on intermediate accuracy

Focused on ball security

This system rewards structure, and can punish freelancing.

If Dallas drafts a quarterback in the 2026 Draft, it needs to be someone who can operate within rhythm concepts and deliver 10-20 yard throws on time.

That narrows the board this late in the draft.

Luke Altmyer: The Clean Structural Fit

If you’re looking for the safest projection into Schottenhiemer’s offense, Luke Altmyer stands out.

He operates comfortably in rhythm, is efficient off play-action, and he protects the football.

His 2025 production was over 3,000 yards with strong efficiency that supports what shows up on tape.

At the Senior Bowl, he didn’t steal the headlines, but he showed poise in the red-zone sessions and tightened his mechanics throughout the week.

That is exactly what I want to see from a Day 3 guy; coachability and command.

Altmyer wouldn’t create drama in the quarterback room, he would create competition.

Sawyer Robertson: Size and Arm Talent With Upside

Sawyer Robertson brings more physical tools.

He has NFL size, a strong arm, and I have seen him show the ability to attack intermediate windows. When his feet are set, he throws with anticipation and confidence.

The downside, which is why he is a Day 3 guy, is the inconsistency.

He had turnover stretches and his mechanics need to be refined, but within a structured offense, those flaws are coachable.

If Dallas wants a slightly higher-upside swing on Day 3 that could fit into the Schottenheimer system, I think Robertson fits the mold.

Cade Klubnik: Developmental Value Without Disruption

Cade Klubnik carried early-round buzz in past draft classes, but now he is trending toward the Day 3 range.

I have seen Cade Klubnik make every throw required of an NFL quarterback, and he moves well inside the pocket.

He flashed the intermediate accuracy that fits the Dallas Cowboys timing concepts, but the production never matched the hyped.

Klubnik is a Day 3 prospect because the consistency questions are front and center.

A great problem to have for the Dallas Cowboys is drafting a quarterback who has had a first round grade and talent on Day 3 and developing him with an offensive-minded head coach.

This type of player is what I would like to see the Cowboys go for on day 3, if nothing else, but to compete with Joe Milton III, who has shown nothing in his time with the Cowboys.

Why the Cowboys Should Target a Day 3 Quarterback

I think drafting a Day 3 quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft accomplishes four things:

Protects Dak Prescott’s championship window

Creates real competition behind Joe Milton III

Strengthens long-term quarterback depth

Avoids unnecessary first-round controversy

Multiple NFL starters have emerged from Day 3 or undrafted backgrounds. The hit rate isn’t high, but it is higher than zero.

The Cowboys don’t need a quarterback splash, but they need to start looking to the future.

If Dallas wants to compete now while preparing quietly for the future, I think targeting a Day 3 quarterback who fits the Brian Schottenheimer mold should be in the conversation this offseason.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class