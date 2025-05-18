Cowboys’ veteran safety will be looking over his shoulder this offseason

Dallas Cowboys S Donovan Wilson enters the 2025 season facing mounting pressure to retain his starting role amid rising competition and financial scrutiny.

With younger talents like S Juanyeh Thomas and S Markquese Bell pushing for increased playing time, Wilson’s performance in training camp will be pivotal in determining his future with the team.

The talent behind him will have him looking over his shoulder this offseason.

A Chunk of the Pie

Wilson, who signed a three-year/$21 million extension in 2023, is set to count $8.65 million against the Cowboys’ salary cap this season.

However, the team has the option to release him, saving $5.35 million in cap space, or $7 million if designated as a post-June 1 cut.

Given the Cowboys’ tight cap situation and the need to allocate resources to other positions, Wilson’s contract has come under scrutiny.

The Cowboys’ front office has shown a willingness to part ways with veterans who no longer align with long-term plans, especially if cap savings are involved.

Some of the big casualties of this unfortunate practice over the years have been DE DeMarcus Ware, QB Tony Romo, and RB Ezekiel Elliott.

Not the Same Results

On the field, Wilson’s performance in 2024 raised concerns.

Pro Football Focus ranked him 112th among safeties, reflecting struggles in coverage and a decline from his earlier form.

His decline coincided with the departure of Dan Quinn, who revitalized Dallas’s safety group during his tenure.

Under Quinn, the Cowboys enjoyed some of the best safety play they’d had in over a decade.

He transformed Wilson into a downhill enforcer and developed a cohesive rotation that masked secondary deficiencies.

However, since Quinn left to coach the Washington Commanders, the unit has regressed, losing the aggression and cohesion that once defined it.

With the arrival of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, known for schemes that demand versatility and coverage skills from safeties, Wilson’s fit in the new system is uncertain.

Fresh Legs

The Cowboys’ investment in younger players like Thomas and Bell indicates a possible shift in the safety position.

If Wilson cannot showcase improved performance and adaptability during training camp, the team may opt to promote Thomas or Bell, capitalizing on their youth and cost-effectiveness.

As the Cowboys aim to balance competitiveness with fiscal responsibility, Wilson’s role in the upcoming season remains uncertain.

His ability to adapt and excel in training camp will be crucial in determining whether he remains a fixture in Dallas’s defense or becomes a cap casualty in the team’s ongoing roster evolution.