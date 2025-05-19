Cowboys must make a statement against Eagles in 2025 opener

Yes, we’re still about three and a half months away from the opening kickoff of the season.

Given how last season played out, and the questions still lingering over this team, the Dallas Cowboys cannot have a bad game to open the 2025 season.

Especially as this is the first NFL game of the regular season. Being on the road and against an NFC East rival, who also won the Super Bowl a few months ago, makes it that much bigger.

Going into the defending champion’s house and spoiling their ring ceremony is already a tall order. Doing so when you’ve lost the last two games to them makes it that much harder.

Especially when the combined scores of those two 2025 matches was: Eagles 75, Dallas 13.

The last time Philadelphia did something like that was back in 2011 when they outscored the Cowboys by 40, 54-14, in their two meetings that year.

The last time Dallas dominated the Eagles like this was back in 2010, in back-to-back weeks. A 24-0 rout ended the year and was followed by a 34-14 beating in the wild card round of the playoffs,

The worst same-season beatdown Dallas has ever handed Philadelphia was back in 1969 when the Cowboys won both games by a combined score of 87-21.

Starting The Season Off Right

For the Cowboys, a blowout victory over the Eagles on Sept. 4th is not required. Any final score that ends with a Dallas victory will do.

Snapping the Eagles’ brief win streak will do wonders for the Cowboys’ confidence.

It might even put a little doubt into the Eagles’ collective minds too.

Unlike 2024, there’s no miracle free agent Saquon Barkley riding into the stadium to all but gift them a title. This year, Philadelphia is going to have to earn it.

Because every week, for 17 weeks, their opponent is going to be geared up and ready to play.

A Dallas win, especially with a strong performance from Dak Prescott, coupled with two or three more in a row to start the season, sets a much better tone than what they did last year.

Last season, Dallas opened with an impressive performance against Cleveland. Then they couldn’t win at home even if they played a high school team.

That’s something that cannot be repeated in 2025.

History Leans Toward Dallas

The Cowboys are riding a seven-game win streak in Thursday-played contests. Their last loss on a Thursday came on Thanksgiving Day in 2021, a 36-33 OT loss to the Raiders.

Dallas is 41-23-1 in season-opening contests.

They are 23-12 when those games are played away from home.

The Cowboys are 3-1 against the Eagles in season-openers all-time. The lone loss came at Texas Stadium in 2000.

Dallas is 2-1 overall at home against Philadelphia in the opening week.

The only time the teams opened the season against each other in Philadelphia was back in 1970. The Cowboys won 17-7.