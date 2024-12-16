This remains an inexplicable stat for Dallas

It will remain the statistical oddity of the Dallas Cowboys’ 2024 season, maybe even for the rest of time.

The Cowboys’ 30-14 win on Sunday at the Carolina Panthers improved their record on the road to 5-2 for the season.

Even if they lose their final road game, at Philadelphia, they are assured a winning road record for the year. That’s not the oddity.

Against that winning road record stands an abysmal 1-6 record at home.

The best they can do, assuming wins over Tampa Bay and Washington, is 3-6.

That’s not the way it’s supposed to work in any sport.

Teams should have a better home record than they do a road record. At the very least there shouldn’t be such a huge disparity.

But these are your 2024 Cowboys.

Their strength of schedule on the road is weaker than it is at home. However, they’ve beaten the only two teams with winning records in their home stadium.

At home, Dallas’ opponents have an overall winning record through 15 weeks, but the Cowboys are just 1-2 against the teams with losing records when they’ve played them at AT&T Stadium.

In a season that has made little sense, we shouldn’t be surprised by anything.

For example, the Cowboys were 3-5 this season when Dak Prescott started at quarterback. They are now 3-3 with Cooper Rush starting.

One more win for Rush and he’ll have a better record for the year.

Don’t look at me, I’ve been watching the Cowboys for over five decades now, and I don’t recall a year like this before either.

By The Numbers

Prior to the season-opening kickoff, I predicted an 8-9 season for Dallas and picked each game on the schedule.

Back then, I had Dallas beating Carolina (which they did) to improve to 6-8 on the season (which they have).

Sunday morning, I stuck to my guns and picked the Cowboys. Although I did expect a closer game, my prediction is still on target.

Sunday’s victory improved Dallas’ record against Carolina to 12-5 all-time. It is their third straight win over the Panthers overall.

The Cowboys are now 7-3 when the games are played in Carolina.

Sunday’s 30-14 final was the first time that score ended the contest in Dallas’ all-time 1,062 regular season and playoff games. It is the 421st different final score.

The Cowboys’ all-time combined record is 604-452-6.

They are 568-421-6 in the regular season and 36-31 in the playoffs in their 65th season.

Nobody Loves A Quitter

De’Vondre Campbell played for four different teams in his nine-year NFL career.

It would seem highly unlikely that he’ll play for a fifth.

While not going a full Antonio Brown on Thursday night, Campbell pretty much murdered his career. Campbell had started in 12 of the 13 games he played in for the 49ers.

But he was benched when Dre Greenlaw returned from an injury, with Campbell expected to see some action as a back-up.

Only problem is, Campbell told his coach to pound sand when he was called on during the 12-6 loss to the Rams. He then departed the field early in the second half.

He probably should have gone ahead and cleared out his locker and left the stadium before the game was over.

Needless to say, the 49ers’ front office, coaches, and players are not happy with Campbell.

He is expected to be suspended for the rest of the year, to keep him from joining another team. Assuming any NFL team would want him after he quit on his team the way he did.

Heading Back Home

For some time over the past few weeks, many have called for Bill Belichick to replace Mike McCarthy as Dallas’ head coach next year.

That seems unlikely now.

Belichick has taken on the head coaching role for the University of North Carolina. He replaces Mack Brown in the position.

A few expressed surprise that the NFL’s winningest coach when it comes to championships would not return to the NFL. He is within striking distance of the all-time wins mark.

But consider that his father was a very successful college assistant coach. The elder Belichick was on the staff at the Naval Academy when Roger Staubach won the Heisman in 1963.

At one point, when Bill Belichick was a year old, Steve Belichick was an assistant coach at…the University of North Carolina.

Maybe you can go back home after all.

The Hyped-Man Trophy

Speaking of the once-vaunted Heisman Trophy, the award once given to the best college football player in the country…

What happened on Saturday night was an insult, wrapped in disgrace, and served with complete disrespect for the award’s legacy.

There were over 550 voters who chose Travis Hunter as their top player. All of them need to have their voting privileges revoked for life.

By no known matrix does Hunter qualify as the best player.

When you have to create a stat that has never been used before to justify your vote, then you’re all but admitting you’re wrong.

Who cares how many snaps he played on both sides of the ball.

Hunter was not the best receiver in the country. Nor was he the best cornerback in 2024.

Jeanty was the best player at his position over every other running back in the country.

He was a carnival sideshow for a team that couldn’t even qualify for its own conference championship game. A player on a team that barely beat a team from a lower division at that.

Hunter was a product of media hype. No more and no less.

The player who should have won the award is in the playoffs. Ashton Jeanty has 2,497 rushing yards in just 13 games.

Defenses gameplan solely to stop him.

And they still can’t stop him.

Did any of Hunter’s opponents come into any of their games with the gameplan solely directed at the goal of stopping Travis Hunter?

The answer is no.

Yes, there have been other instances in the past of players not winning who probably should have.

But at least the winner’s defenders could make a reasonable argument why he did win it. Hunter’s clearly can’t.

We might as well change the name of the award to the “Hyped-Man Trophy” after this fiasco.

Because this year’s winner won solely on hype and not on quality of resume.