Week 16 Injury Report: Cowboys star questionable with illness

The Dallas Cowboys are back at home for a Sunday Night Football clash with the red-hot Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the best defensive performance of the season against the Panthers last week, the Cowboys will need all they can get tomorrow against a Baker Mayfield offense that is red-hot.

With the playoffs out of sight, this team looks to play spoiler for the rest of the season, and it could start tomorrow against the Bucs. If they are going to do so though, they will be banking on a lot of depth to help them get the job done tomorrow night on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys

Questionable:

G T.J Bass (Thigh)

LB Eric Kendricks (NIR-Personal/Shoulder)

CB Jourdan Lewis (Elbow)

DE Micah Parsons (illness)

A shock to most is that Micah Parsons popped up on the injury report Friday because he had grown ill.

Those around the team say they would be surprised if he did not play, and this defense is going to need him against the high-powered attack of Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans.

Eric Kendricks, and Nick Vigil are all questionable.

While Johnson and Vigil play depth roles, Kendricks is one of Dallas’s most important players on the defense, and with the devastating knee injury to DeMarvion Overshown, his presence becomes even more critical.

Micah Parsons suddenly got that I don’t need to be the highest paid defender flu.



lol



Week 16: Cowboys injury report (Friday)



-(WR) Jalen Brooks (Knee)-Ruled Out



Questionable:

- (DE) Micah Parsons (illness)

-(G) T.J. Bass (thigh)

- (LB) Eric Kendricks (calf)

-(CB) Jourdan… — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 20, 2024

Out:

WR Jalen Brooks (Knee)

CB Trevon Diggs (Knee)

Not sure what is going on with Jalen Brooks, but Trevon Diggs season is over if you didn’t already hear.

Diggs will have bone tissue transplanted into his knee to repair damaged bones to stimulate growth and strengthen the area.

It’s the same knee that needed surgery early last season to repair a torn ACL, which kept him out 14 games in 2023.

He played 10 games this season despite groin and ankle injuries and the cartilage issue in his knee.

This team is going to miss him against Evans tomorrow, leaving DaRon Bland the rest of the crew on an island against a guy who just put up 159 yards and two touchdowns against one of the best defenses in football last week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Questionable:

S Mike Edwards (Hamstring)

The Bucs have one player listed as questionable and they are looking ready to go for this game Sunday night. While you will see below that they have two guys listed as out, including one being Winfield, this team looks to be healthy and ready to go at the right time for the playoff push.

The good news for the Bucs is they don’t have Mike Evans, Baker, or Bucky Irving on list, that is their three-headed monster.

Doubtful

LB KJ Britt (Ankle)

TE Cade Otten (Knee)

Out:

WR Kameron Johnson (Ankle)

S Antoine Winfield (Knee)

TE Cade Otten

Some good news for the Cowboys is though, Tampa Bay appears likely to be without Cade Otton, who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury.

He was unable to practice all week. Todd Bowles mentioned him on Friday as being a game-time decision, but being listed as doubtful rather than questionable seems to have him trending in the wrong direction.

the Cowboys have plenty of cap space, and their star edge rusher is now on the record saying he’s not trying to push the market too far. so there’s really no excuse for this not to be done by March or April.



and yet. are you confident at all that’ll happen? I am not. https://t.co/yCwIhFT2E5 — David Helman (@davidhelman_) December 20, 2024

Otton is joined by K.J. Britt as doubtful game. Britt was able to practice a bit this week those close to Tampa said, but that still wasn’t even enough to earn him at least a questionable designation for the game. Hopefully the offense can attack the middle of the field without Britt on it.

The Cowboys are going to look to play spoiler and really shake up some of the NFC playoff picture. They will need to do it without Trevon Diggs, a sick Micah Parsons and a backup at just about everyone else.