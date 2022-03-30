Cowboys Confirm Big Plans for LB Jabril Cox in 2022

Even since the Cowboys re-signed Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford, speculation still abounds regarding additional talent they could acquire at linebacker. But based on comments yesterday by Stephen Jones, Dallas may not be making anymore major investments this offseason because of their confidence in second-year prospect Jabril Cox.

Sorry to you who still hoped for free agent Bobby Wagner, or those targeting Georgia’s Nakobe Dean in the 2022 NFL Draft. If what Jones said about Cox is any indication then the Cowboys are probably done with the top of their LB depth chart.

Michael Gehlken on Twitter: “Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said LB Jabril Cox, a 2021 fourth-round pick, is “doing really well” after ACL tear on Oct. 31. “I think he is coming along great. Should be a big plus for us this year. Will fill right in where Keanu left off. I think he has great coverage skills.” / Twitter” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said LB Jabril Cox, a 2021 fourth-round pick, is “doing really well” after ACL tear on Oct. 31. “I think he is coming along great. Should be a big plus for us this year. Will fill right in where Keanu left off. I think he has great coverage skills.”

Last season Keanu Neal played on half of the Cowboys’ total defensive snaps, 10th-most on the team, despite missing three games due to COVID-19. He officially started five games and was essentially a pseudo-starter in others based on overall playing time.

But with Neal going back into free agency and reportedly wanting to return to playing strong safety, a role firmly held by Jayron Kearse in Dallas, his spot remains wide open in the defensive mix. And while Dallas did re-sign Leighton Vander Esch a couple weeks ago to a one-year deal, speculation has been rampant that the team could pursue Bobby Wagner to reunite him with former Seattle DC Dan Quinn.

Stephen Jones shared the front office’s view on that idea as well:

One factor here may have been the presence of Jabril Cox. If the Cowboys truly believe in his long-term potential, signing Wagner could have been seen as a progress-stopping move for their other exciting young linebacker.

Cox was a 4th-round pick last year who hit the ground running, standing out in the preseason and in limited glimpses as a backup during 2021. But just as Jabril was really starting to make his presence felt during the regular season, an ACL tear cut his rookie campaign short.

Clearly the Cowboys feel good about where Cox is in his rehab and projected return to action. And based on what they saw last year, Jabril is seen as someone who can take those snaps that Keanu Neal had last year in rotation with Vander Esch.

This is welcome news to those who think Dallas needs to focus on their offensive line or wide receiver with their early 2022 draft picks. Having a Day 3 pick from last year step into a significant role would be a huge win for the Cowboys roster overall.

Of course, Jabril Cox still has to prove that the ACL injury and inexperience won’t hold him back. But the Cowboys’ expressed confidence, already evident in some of their offseason decision making, means he should at least get every opportunity to show what he can do.