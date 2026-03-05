Cowboys Could Target Odafe Oweh or Boye Mafe During 26′ Free Agency

Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe may not be superstar names like Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby, but they will be much cheaper.

We all know the two big-time players every team wants this offseason. One is a trade target, Maxx Crosby, but does the cost of the trade and the contract match the need?

Trey Hendrickson will be a free agent and will have an expensive contract waiting for him.

Oweh and Mafe are also free agents with similar production as the superstars, but a much cheaper price tag.

Let’s see how they all compare.

The Price Difference is Hard to Ignore

When you line up the contracts and projected market values, the gap between these players is surprising.

Maxx Crosby will not only cost one or two first round picks in a trade, his contract would cost the Cowboys $35.5 million a year.

Trey Hendrickson won’t cost the Cowboys any draft picks. However, his projected contract value is looking to be around $25 million a year.

Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe looked to be projected at around $19 million and $8–12 million. The Cowboys could have these two pass rushers for the amount they would spend on one of the superstars.

If the Cowboys found a way to trade for Crosby, we would see the Cowboys pay about $16 million more per season than Oweh and over $20 million more than Mafe.

If you look at the long game, over a three-year span, that could be the difference between $50–70 million more spent on one player.

Why Odafe Oweh Could Make Sense

Odafe Oweh is fast off the edge. He is also big, long, and when he gets a step on the offensive tackle he can cause issues. His athletic ability is ridiculous.

This young man is 6’5” and 251 pounds. He also reportedly had a 40 time sitting around 4.4 on his Pro Day at Penn State.

What I think makes him the most interesting of this group of pass rushers is, I don’t think he has reached his ceiling as a rusher.

The Cowboys could take a chance on Oweh with a long-term contract and maybe, just maybe, they get the same or better production from him than either of the superstars.

Boye Mafe Might Be the Quiet Value

Boye Mafe might not get the same national attention as the others, but when you watch him play you notice this guy has a non-stop motor.

He plays hard and sets the edge well against the run. I feel like he is the type of guy coaches trust because he doesn’t disappear on any plays.

The biggest plus for Mafe, though, may be his projected contract. If his marker lands anywhere in the $8–12 million range, that is a massive difference between the other rushers.

We could see Dallas save $13–17 million per year compared to Hendrickson, and well over $20 million compared to Crosby.

The Best Value for Dallas

Sign both Odafe Oweh and Boye Mafe. If the Cowboys could get both of these pass rushers for the price of Crosby or Hendrickson, why not?

This defense needs help getting to the quarterback and a pass rush consisting of these two players and Donovan Ezuiruka could create chaos for offenses.

If you are just looking for one of these players, I would go with Odafe Oweh.

He offers the best balance and upside at his price point.

Sometimes, the smartest move isn’t the biggest headline, it’s the one that makes the most sense for the roster long term.

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker