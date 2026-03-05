Cowboys front office has been busy, have you caught all these moves?

Let’s be honest with ourselves, so far, this has been the most productive offseason for Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office in a very long time.

The good thing is they probably are not done, and for us Cowboys fans, this is something we have not been used to seeing from Jerry Jones and the rest of the crew.

Let me start by saying these are just player transactions, none of the coaching moves are on there. If you would like to see that, check out the full offseason tracker here.

With that said, they have already made nearly 10 moves this offseason, with the latest coming yesterday. It was not a big move, but important enough to get all of you caught up on what they have done thus far this offseason.

Brandon Aubrey is expected to soon become the NFL’s highest-paid kicker. A more intriguing question is whether another team will try to pry him loose from the Cowboys. With @tyschmit: 🎧 https://t.co/CYAwEhvh1u pic.twitter.com/nArSNnaIsJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2026

Biggest Moves

So, let’s start with the biggest moves that they have done so far, which are ones that I am sure you have already seen.

On February 21st, they signed Javonte Williams to a 3-year deal worth $24M in total.

Williams, 25, gets $8M per year and a very solid $16M in guaranteed money with the extension. It will keep him in Dallas, at least contractually, through the 2028 season.

He ran for over 1,200 yards a year ago, so it was important that they got a guy finally locked up, and they did it a bit early so that they did not have to overpay for him if other guys get more.

Kenneth Walker is about to be a free agent and the Super Bowl MVP, so glad they got it done before someone paid him a massive deal.

The next biggest move they made was throwing the franchise tag on George Pickens.

They did that on February 27th.

Pickens becomes the first player tagged by the Cowboys since running back Tony Pollard received it in 2023, and tight end Dalton Schultz received it in 2022.

If no long-term deal is done by 3 PM CT on July 15th, Pickens will be faced with playing the 2026 season under the fully guaranteed $27.3 million one-year salary, or he could sit out.

While we are waiting for that and the news of Brandon Aubrey, one final bigger move was made the other day and that was restructuring the contracts of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith, which put them under the cap, clearing $66 million.

Important to remember that they don’t have $66 million in space now, all they did was clear it to get them under the cap number.

The Cowboys have restructured the contracts of Dak Prescott and Tyler Smith, creating a little over $47 million in immediate salary cap space. And the same is still also expected with CeeDee Lamb, which would move that total to a little over $66 million — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 4, 2026

More moves will come, and it will make even more, and they will sign a few guys with it.

Smaller Moves

So those above are the biggest moves that I am sure you have already heard about, but what about some of the smaller moves that may have gone under the radar.

Well, on February 2nd, they signed Will Grier to a reserve/futures contract. He will be the third string behind Prescott and Joe Milton in 2026.

They released linebacker Logan Wilson on the 20th of February, whom they traded for in the middle of last season, which turned out to be a dud. Doing so saved them $6.5 million dollars for next year.

On February 26th, they placed a second-round tender on guard T.J. Bass. The tender carries a salary of $5.8 million for the 2026 season.

What that means is another team could sign Bass to an offer sheet and the Cowboys would receive a second-round pick if they opt against matching it.

Bass has appeared in 48 games for the Cowboys over the last three seasons, and he’s made 10 starts.

I think it is safe to say that Bass will be starting on the Cowboys offensive line in 2026.

The last two things that they have done thus far that happened yesterday, was they put a tendered cornerback, Reddy Stewart, and are not planning to tender C/G Brock Hoddman as an RFA, making him an unrestricted free agent.

He started 14 games over the last two years, proving to be a valuable depth piece at C, LG and RG. He is a great depth guy, but could be a starter elsewhere.

i noted on more than one occasion that Reddy Steward, an ERFA, was likely not going anywhere. he has a future with the #Cowboys after a 2025 test drive turned into a starting role with position versatility. Christian Parker wants to get his hands on him. https://t.co/TJh2QtQN8X — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 4, 2026

As for Reddy, he could have a future with the Cowboys after 2025. This is probably something that Christian Parker, the Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, wanted to do.

He works really well with cornerbacks, so let him see what he can do with Reddy.

Hopefully, plenty more moves are on the way. This team needs a big-time defensive free agent signing or trade. Make it happen!

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker