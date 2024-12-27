The Cowboys’ final 2 regular season games are far from meaningless

Well, the introductions in nearly every one of my articles over the past month or so have hinted at the Dallas Cowboys’ season nearing an end. The day has finally come. Despite defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, the Washington Commanders’ upset of the Philadelphia Eagles officially eliminated the Cowboys from postseason contention.

You couldn’t have guessed that the Cowboys knew this before the game started. They came out and played with aggression they hadn’t shown all season and took down the NFC South leader on Sunday Night Football. There is fight in this team, and that is a good sign for the final two regular season games.

The Cowboys released some disappointing news Thursday morning. They decided to shut down WR CeeDee Lamb for the final two regular season games to avoid further injury to his shoulder. Add Lamb to the sideline with QB Dak Prescott, and this offense will be a shell of itself against the Eagles and Commanders to end the season.

However, the final two regular season games are far from meaningless. The tape in the last two games can tell us alot if you’re paying attention. Evaluation is in full swing for 2025.

Mike McCarthy’s Last Ride?

It’s no secret that HC Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract to coach the Dallas Cowboys, and the media and fans have been predicting his exit since the unexpected playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers. But is his exit set in stone?

Jerry Jones has answered questions about McCarthy’s future with the same mysterious Southern accent we are used to, but if you see past the charm and smokescreens, he has praised McCarthy. He’s used phrases like “injuries have been a factor” and “he’s doing a great job”. Of course, he also said these things about Jason Garrett right before he allowed his contract to expire.

We can’t rely on Jerry’s words to give us a clear picture of what’s going to happen with the coaching staff, but there is an argument for McCarthy if you look at the big picture. In five seasons, he took the Cowboys to the playoffs in three of them, with consecutive 12-win seasons for the first time since the early 90s.

In both seasons where the season ended before the postseason, McCarthy lost his starting quarterback to injury early in the year. He is a good coach, and even though he might falter in play-calling, he has done a good job of keeping this team together. It might be enough for Jerry to give him another chance based on how these final two games play out.

Young Talent Gets To Shine

If coaches want to be evaluated properly, they must put the best product on the field and remain competitive. That is a difficult task when so many injuries have depleted the roster of talent at several positions.

However, coaching inexperienced talent is the mark of a good coach, and that is what the staff will be trying to prove over these final two games. The following players were lost to injury, and their positions are up for evaluation:

QB Dak Prescott

WR CeeDee Lamb

RG Zack Martin

DE Sam Williams

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

LB DeMarvion Overshown

CB Trevon Diggs

In addition to losing starters at those positions, there are other positions where the play hasn’t been up to par or the player in that position will be a free agent next year. The Cowboys should have open competition at left tackle, right guard, right tackle, defensive tackle, middle linebacker, cornerback, and safety.

There could be so many holes to fill next season, both on the coaching staff and on the roster. The final two games could answer some questions about 2025 if we pay attention.