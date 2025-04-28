Cowboys sign 9 UDFA after NFL Draft, more to come?

After a pretty successful draft for the Dallas Cowboys, in terms of the players they were able to draft and their ranking on the draft board, it was solid.

This would feel a little bit better if the situation at wide receiver looked a bit different, but with that said, let’s hope the front office makes a big move soon.

Before they do that, though, from the time the last round of the draft ended, Jerry and the guys have signed nine undrafted free agents, and will probably add some more.

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1916297900025340234

Below is the list of who they have currently added, and I will touch on a few who I think have a chance to make the roster and not just be a camp body like most.

UDFA SIGNINGS

Zion Childress, DB, Kentucky

Traeshon Holden, WR, Oregon

Josh Kelly, WR, Texas Tech

Rivaldo Fairweather, TE, Auburn

Alijah Clark, DB, Syracuse

Justin Barron, LB, Syracuse

Tyler Neville, TE, Virginia

Bruce Harmon, CB, Stephen F. Austin

Mike Smith Jr., DB, Eastern Kentucky

Josh Kelly

Josh Kelly, when you just look at his numbers, were pretty decent for a college career, and it adds up to a guy who normally is left undrafted, but maybe if he had a different name or went to a different school, he might have found himself in the 6th or 7th round.

Kelly transferred to Texas Tech for his final season of college football after four years at Fresno State and a year at Washington State, and had the best season of his career.

Kelly became the Red Raiders’ first 1,000-yard wide receiver since Antoine Wesley in 2018. Kelly led the team with 89 receptions for 1,023 yards.

https://twitter.com/VoiceOfTheStar/status/1916285065652326722

Kelly had at least one reception in all 12 games for Texas Tech in 2024, and he put together career-highs in both receptions and yards.

With how bad the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is, he may have a chance to make the roster, not even kidding.

I cannot believe the Cowboys did not draft a single WR this year. It is CeeDee Lamb and the rest. They need another guy, and right now we all have no idea who that might be, but Kelly could make this roster.

Justin Barron

Based on the depth chart, Justin Barron has probably the second-best chance to make the roster.

Barron spent five years at Syracuse and moved to the defensive side of the ball after playing wide receiver in high school.

He played safety, nickel and linebacker for them. Barron earned honorable mention All-ACC honors the last two seasons.

He was a team captain, started 26 straight games in the final two years at linebacker and led the team in tackles last year with 93. He added 9.5 TFLs and two sacks.

https://twitter.com/VoiceOfTheStar/status/1916283191733702950

He can clearly play some ball and the Cowboys line backing core is pretty weak right now even with the draft this weekend. Keep your eye on Barron this summer and see if he can make a splash and make the roster.

This draft was actually a really solid one for this team, but I would be much more upbeat about it if the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room and running back room did not look so bad after it.

We saw how things went down last season. This committee thing is not going to work running the rock, no matter how much better the offensive line is.

CeeDee Lamb without Brandin Cooks is going to have so many balls forced his way, and even just taken out of the game by other teams’ defense because they don’t fear anyone else!

I really hope the front office can just do us a solid one time and make a splash and maybe trade for a solid WR 2.