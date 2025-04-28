Cowboys 2025 Draft Class Grades: Building a Bully in the Trenches

The Dallas Cowboys approached the 2025 NFL Draft with a clear strategy: fortify the trenches and add depth across key positions. This approach garnered positive reviews from various NFL analysts.

Positive reviews from the analysts are one thing, but the fans had mixed reactions about the draft strategy and the lack of top-end skill players.

Overall, the 2025 draft class filled many needs and was a success.

Here’s a breakdown of expert evaluations:

Pro Football Focus (PFF): A+

PFF awarded the Cowboys a top-tier grade, highlighting their focus on bolstering both offensive and defensive lines.

They praised the selection of Alabama guard Tyler Booker, noting his impressive 86.5 pass-blocking grade in 2024, which addresses the void left by Zack Martin’s retirement.

Additionally, PFF loved the value picks of defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., both considered steals based on where they were drafted.

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.): B

Mel Kiper Jr. recognized the Cowboys’ disciplined approach, emphasizing their focus on need-based selections.

While he acknowledged the lack of flashy picks, he appreciated the team’s commitment to strengthening the foundational positions, particularly with the selection of Tyler Booker in the first round.

While Kiper did not care for the Booker pick, he did like the day two picks:

CBS Sports: B

CBS Sports echoed similar sentiments, noting the Cowboys’ emphasis on building through the trenches.

They highlighted Booker, Ezeiruaku, and Revel Jr.’s strategic selections, which address critical areas on the roster.

The focus on line play and defensive depth was seen as a prudent move for long-term success.

Chris Trapasso from CBS Sports had this to say:

After some highly questionable drafts of late, Jerry and Stephen Jones — and Will McClay — have totally redeemed themselves in 2025. Ok, so I didn’t love the Tyler Booker selection at No. 12 overall due to his athletic deficiencies. But I will acknowledge guard was a monster need on this offense.

Sports Illustrated: B+

Sports Illustrated lauded the Cowboys for their “sneaky-good” draft, emphasizing the team’s ability to find value in later rounds.

The selections of running back Jaydon Blue and linebacker Shemar James are seen as having the potential to contribute early, adding depth and versatility to the roster.

Sports Illustrated had this to say about the draft strategy:

Dallas found a different way to help Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb without adding to a thin group of skill players early in the draft. The Cowboys opted to do what they do best—drafting an offensive lineman in the first round.

USA Today: B+

USA Today praised the Cowboys’ draft strategy, highlighting their focus on addressing key positional needs.

The selection of Tyler Booker was seen as a direct response to Zack Martin’s retirement, ensuring stability on the offensive line.

Defensive additions like Ezeiruaku and Revel Jr. were also commended for their potential impact.

Fox Sports: B-

Fox Sports recognized the Cowboys’ commitment to building a formidable presence in the trenches.

They noted that while the team didn’t make headline-grabbing picks, their selections were strategic and addressed long-standing needs, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.

The Dallas Morning News (David Moore): A-

Local analysts from The Dallas Morning News highlighted the Cowboys’ disciplined draft approach.

They noted that while the team did not make flashy moves, their selections were calculated and addressed pressing needs, setting the stage for a more competitive roster next season.

Overall Consensus: B+

Across the board, the Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 NFL Draft class has been met with approval.

By focusing on strengthening both lines and adding depth at key positions, the team has laid a solid foundation for future success.

While some analysts pointed out the absence of skill-position picks, the consensus is that the Cowboys made strategic choices that could pay off in the long run.