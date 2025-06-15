Cowboys work out 5 players, including UFL standout

The Dallas Cowboys continue to explore every avenue to strengthen their roster ahead of training camp, recently working out five free agents, including a standout from the United Football League.

With a proven track record of unearthing talent from non-traditional pipelines, including return ace KaVontae Turpin and reliable kicker Brandon Aubrey, Dallas hopes to strike gold again.

DT Perrion Winfrey

Perhaps the most intriguing of the group is DT Perrion Winfrey, who shined this spring with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Once a 4th-round pick of the Cleveland Browns, Winfrey showed dominant flashes during his time in the NFL but was derailed by off-field concerns.

Now back on track and making plays in the UFL trenches, he offers upside as an interior disruptor.

The Cowboys’ defensive line could use additional depth and juice inside, and Winfrey’s explosiveness might fit well in Matt Eberflus’s revamped defense.

DT DeVere Levelston

DT DeVere Levelston, a former SMU Mustang, is a powerful presence inside who had a brief stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023.

Though raw, his size and motor give him developmental appeal.

With Dallas facing questions behind starters Osa Odighizuwa and Mazi Smith, Levelston could earn a look as a rotational piece if he impresses in camp.

CB Robert Rochell

A former 4th=round pick by the Los Angeles Rams, Robert Rochell brings length, speed, and special teams versatility.

While he never fully carved out a starting role in LA, his athletic traits are still appealing.

With Trevon Diggs returning from injury and depth concerns behind DaRon Blan, Rochell could push for a roster spot as a coverage option and special teams contributor.

CB Jerry Jacobs

Jacobs started 29 games over the past three seasons with the Detroit Lions and plays with a physical edge.

He brings experience and toughness, two traits the Cowboys have prioritized in their secondary.

Jacobs could factor into the nickel or dime packages if he earns a contract.

OT George Fant

A veteran swing tackle with over 60 career starts, Fant is arguably the most seasoned of the group.

With rookie Tyler Guyton still developing and Terence Steele coming off a down year, the Cowboys are wise to explore insurance at tackle.

Fant’s versatility and experience could prove valuable in a crowded offensive line room.

As the Cowboys continue to mold their 90-man roster, these workouts reflect their willingness to search everywhere for impact contributors, and history shows that sometimes, those contributors come from unexpected places.