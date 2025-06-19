Cowboys ink 2 veterans to deals following individual workouts

The Dallas Cowboys took a proactive step in bolstering their roster last week by hosting workouts for five free agents, and they didn’t walk away empty-handed.

The team signed DT Perrion Winfrey and CB Robert Rochell, both of whom bring intriguing upside and fit within new DC Matt Eberflus’ aggressive, disciplined system.

UFL Standout Finds New Home

Perrion Winfrey, a former 4th round pick of the Cleveland Browns, recently revitalized his career with a strong campaign in the UFL.

Playing for the Birmingham Stallions, he made a strong impression with his disruptive presence in the trenches, showcasing both motor and physicality.

In Eberflus’ scheme, Winfrey could fit as a rotational piece at defensive tackle.

Eberflus relies heavily on his front four to generate pressure without constant blitzing, and Winfrey’s ability to shoot gaps and hold his own against double-teams makes him a good candidate for the role.

While he’s not a proven pass-rusher yet, his burst and leverage could translate into useful interior pressure on passing downs.

At worst, he brings depth and developmental potential behind veteran Osa Odighizuwa and third-year player Mazi Smith.

The Wrong Former Packer

Robert Rochell, meanwhile, enters a crowded cornerback room but brings value as an experienced depth piece and special teams contributor.

Initially drafted by the Rams, he spent time with the Packers last season, giving Cowboys fans a bit of déjà vu, although not the kind they’d hoped for.

Some fans were holding out hope that Dallas would land former Packers All-Pro Jaire Alexander, who was recently released.

Instead, the Cowboys opted for Rochell, a move that makes sense from a financial and depth-chart perspective, even if it doesn’t stir much excitement.

Rochell has seen meaningful snaps in multiple systems and has the size and speed to contribute in Eberflus’ zone-heavy coverages.

His value also lies in his ability to play on special teams, where he has earned consistent roles throughout his career.

If the Scheme Fits

Eberflus’ defensive philosophy hinges on discipline, swarming to the ball, and maintaining tight zone coverage with minimal risk.

He prefers a heavy rotation up front and smart, fast defenders in the back end.

Winfrey fits the mold of a high-motor, rotational tackle who can plug gaps and chase down plays.

Rochell adds versatility to the secondary and should have a chance to carve out a role thanks to his athletic profile and experience.

These aren’t blockbuster additions, but they’re the kind of moves that can pay dividends over a long season.

Injuries and attrition test depth, and Dallas is clearly working to ensure they’re better equipped in 2025.

While the signings of Winfrey and Rochell may not make headlines, they’re quietly smart additions that align with what Eberflus wants from his defense: hustle, flexibility, and dependable role players.

If either player takes advantage of the opportunity, they could become valuable contributors to a defense looking to take the next step this season.