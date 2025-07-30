Why is the contract with Micah Parsons going backwards?

I am sure we all know the answer to this question, but honestly, don’t you think this front office would want to make sure the best defensive player on the football team is taken care, oh I don’t know, before the year starts?

That brings me to the next point, what if a deal does not get done before the season starts, do we think Micah Parsons will play?

He is currently there and doing what he needs to do right now, but he is not doing anything outside of the drills.

Going Backwards

Every single report as of late has been that the progress between the Cowboys and Micah are either not moving or actually going the wrong way.

No conversations are ongoing, according to Adam Schefter. That was not the case in the spring, when talks were at least being held.

The Cowboys are not happy talks have gone sideways, while Schefter adds Parsons feels like this deal should be done. Parsons had long hoped for a resolution by training camp.

Oh course, Jerry Jones and his son are trying to make it sound like none of this is any of their fault.

Last week when he was talking to the fans, they all started chanting for him to pay Parsons, and when asked about it of course he gave the worst possible response.

“It doesn’t change anything,” he said. “We want to pay Micah, too. He’s got to want to be paid, too.”

He’s got to want to be paid, too….. What else would you like him to do? He has had 13 plus sacks every singe year he has been in the leauge.

Micah is the ONLY first round pick from 2021 with the most Pro Bowls who has yet to be signed to the second deal. Take a look at the video below from Mike Greenberg.

https://twitter.com/Espngreeny/status/1950556740703166578

Parsons is set to earn $24.007 million in the final year of his rookie contract — a veritable bargain considering the $40 million being made by pass rushers at the top of the market.

Let’s see how the rest of the summer goes, but I think this deal is going to take well into August before it gets done, and I would not be surpised if Jerry Jones signs him the day of the regular season.

That way he can steal some of the spotlight while the Eagles raise the Super Bowl banner when they open the night against the Dallas Cowboys.