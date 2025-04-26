Dallas Cowboys 6th Round Recap: Ajani Cornelius Joins Offensive Line

We’re headed towards the end of this draft, as the Dallas Cowboys 6th Round has come to a close. They added Oregon offensive lineman and former Second-Team All-Big 12 selection, Ajani Cornelius, with the 204th selection.

It marks the second selection Dallas has made on an offensive lineman in this draft, after drafting Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th pick in the first round.

Originally a tackle in college with both Rhode Island and Oregon, the Cowboys announced the pick as a guard, which likely signals what they envision for Cornelius as he begins his NFL career.

Dallas Selects Oregon OL Ajani Cornelius 204th Overall ⭐️ Only 3 Sacks Allowed Since 2023 (1,067 Pass Block Snaps) pic.twitter.com/oOdprireVZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 26, 2025

Right now, has a surplus of offensive linemen on the roster after an extensive pursuit of veterans in free agency.

They added Robert Jones, Saahdiq Charles, and Hakeem Adeniji to one-year contracts. In total, they are bringing in at least five new offensive linemen to the roster.

Cornelius, if they stick with him as a guard, will battle with incumbent veterans Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass in training camp. It’s hard to see him starting ahead of Hoffman, but Bass’ stock is dropping fast.

This 22-year-old Harlem native played his high school ball at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, and committed to Rhode Island as a “no-star” recruit.

He certainly beat the odds, as his successful tenure as a Ram opened the door to Oregon and now, the NFL.

https://twitter.com/Brandoniswrite/status/1916237691454136453

Those who scouted him are raving about his value at this pick.

With the Dallas Cowboys 6th Round selection here, we’re seeing the Cowboys’ front office prioritize their board rankings over positional needs, which may frustrate fans.

The team has three picks remaining right now, all in the seventh round, and it would make a lot of sense for them to finally draft a wide receiver. Significant names like Tez Johnson and Isaiah Bond are there, and should be considered.