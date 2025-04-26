A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Inside The Star » NFL Blog » NFL Draft » Dallas Cowboys 6th Round Recap: Ajani Cornelius Joins Offensive Line

Dallas Cowboys 6th Round Recap: Ajani Cornelius Joins Offensive Line

By Mark Heaney

Leave a reply

Mark Heaney
Mark Heaney
0

We’re headed towards the end of this draft, as the Dallas Cowboys 6th Round has come to a close. They added Oregon offensive lineman and former Second-Team All-Big 12 selection, Ajani Cornelius, with the 204th selection.

It marks the second selection Dallas has made on an offensive lineman in this draft, after drafting Alabama guard Tyler Booker with the 12th pick in the first round.

Originally a tackle in college with both Rhode Island and Oregon, the Cowboys announced the pick as a guard, which likely signals what they envision for Cornelius as he begins his NFL career.

Right now, has a surplus of offensive linemen on the roster after an extensive pursuit of veterans in free agency.

They added Robert Jones, Saahdiq Charles, and Hakeem Adeniji to one-year contracts. In total, they are bringing in at least five new offensive linemen to the roster.

Cornelius, if they stick with him as a guard, will battle with incumbent veterans Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass in training camp. It’s hard to see him starting ahead of Hoffman, but Bass’ stock is dropping fast.

This 22-year-old Harlem native played his high school ball at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, and committed to Rhode Island as a “no-star” recruit.

He certainly beat the odds, as his successful tenure as a Ram opened the door to Oregon and now, the NFL.

https://twitter.com/Brandoniswrite/status/1916237691454136453

Those who scouted him are raving about his value at this pick.

With the Dallas Cowboys 6th Round selection here, we’re seeing the Cowboys’ front office prioritize their board rankings over positional needs, which may frustrate fans.

The team has three picks remaining right now, all in the seventh round, and it would make a lot of sense for them to finally draft a wide receiver. Significant names like Tez Johnson and Isaiah Bond are there, and should be considered.

Mark Heaney

Mark Heaney

Junior Writer

Mark Heaney is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and Junior Writer for Inside The Star. He has written for sites such as FanSided, Whole Nine Sports, and Downtown Sports Network as an NFL Draft analyst and Cowboys writer. He started covering college football and the NFL in 2018 and has scouted over 1,000 draft prospects since. Mark is currently studying at UNC Charlotte and has worked as an intern for the Charlotte 49ers football media team.

Follow this author:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

OLDER

Dallas Cowboys 5th Round Recap: Jaydon Blue and Shemar James

Newer

Dallas Cowboys 7th Round Recap: Draft Ends With Value Picks