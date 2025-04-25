Dallas Cowboys select Shavon Revel with 76th Pick

The Dallas Cowboys have their third selection in the books, and it is East Carolina Cornerback Shavon Revel.

Facing a significant need at corner, the Cowboys addressed it with one of the best at the position in this entire draft class. If not for a torn ACL in September 2024, he would have been a first-round selection.

Revel, 24, is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina, native and a former “no-star” athlete who began his collegiate career at Louisburg College.

He has now made the jump from junior college to the NFL, as he heads to Dallas.

Shavon Revel Jr’s story is not talked about enough – Zero D1 offers

– Car accident resulting in major injuries including a fractured skull

– 2 years of JUCO

– one full year starting at ECU in 2023, where he was elite

– Torn ACL in 2024 He is 24 y/o, but is my CB3 @ShavonRevel pic.twitter.com/KXHivMTPI6 — TJS Football (@TJS_football_) April 19, 2025

His injury and lack of significant experience are the major concerns here, but it’s important to note that Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, did his knee surgery last fall.

That gives Dallas a major leg-up in terms of knowing the severity of the injury.

In short, this is a phenomenal value pick for the Cowboys, and he joins a cornerback room of DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson, Kaiir Elam, and an injured Trevon Diggs.

We have all focused a ton on the wide receiver and running back needs in Dallas, but it can not be overstated how badly they needed a cornerback heading into this draft. It is easily a top-three need on the roster.

While I love this pick, and it is probably the best they could get here, it does mean the Cowboys will enter the fourth round with no draft pick and no offensive weapon taken.

The Cowboys, who desperately need a good draft this year, have now turned their 4th & 5th Round Picks into Jonathan Mingo & Joe Milton.

Wide receiver and running back are the headlining weaknesses of this team, and with no trade back, an offensive line selection, and two defensive ones, they will seemingly ignore both until the 5th round.

That will be a tough pill to swallow for many fans, even if Shavon Revel is a great selection.

Dallas got a first-round level cornerback here, but his knee injury and what happens on offense will dictate how this pick ages going forward.