Dallas hopes to charge up a win in 2025 home finale

The Dallas Cowboys will play their final regular-season home game in the 16th week of the schedule. They close the year out on the road in Washington D.C. and in New York against NFC East rivals.

Barring a complete turnaround, the Chargers will likely be battling the Broncos and Chiefs, who should already have wins over Dallas in the bank, for the AFC West.

The Cowboys may, or may not, be fighting to stay out of the NFC East cellar.

Frankly, the Cowboys appear to be a team on the tank.

Who: Los Angeles Chargers

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: Dec. 21st, Noon (CST)

How (to watch): FOX

All-Time Marks

Dallas holds an 8-5 series lead against the Chargers all-time. This dates back to the first meeting between the two teams in 1972, a 34-28 Cowboys’ win over San Diego.

However, the Chargers are 3-2 against Dallas when playing in Dallas and have won the last three games in Texas by an average of 12 points.

That is not exactly a good omen.

The Cowboys will come into the Week 16 game with a two-game winning streak over Los Angeles in hand. Both of the wins, in 2021 and in 2023, came at SoFi Stadium in Southern California.

Both were by the same 20-17 score.

When it comes to Week 16 contests, the Cowboys are 25-22 overall and 16-10 when playing at home.

Dallas has won five straight Week 16 games at home. The last home loss coming in 2017 to the Seahawks.

The Cowboys have lost their last three road games in Week 16 with the last win away from Dallas coming in 2013 at Washington.

This will be the first time the Cowboys have played the Chargers in this week of the schedule. In fact, this will be the first AFC West opponent they have faced in a Week 16 contest.

Dallas is 4-5 against AFC teams in Week 16, beating the Jets (twice), the Colts, and the Patriots.

The Cowboys have lost twice to Miami, including a 2023 loss, the Bills, the Bengals, and the Ravens.

The Prediction

If the predictions so far hold, Dallas will be at 5-9 when this game kicks off. It would be nice to see this team give its fans a victory in the last game they’ll see in person.

But Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are a team on the rise and will not make things easy on the Cowboys at all.

The streak of 20–17 finishes comes to an end.

Prediction: Chargers 28, Cowboys 20 (Predicted record so far: 5-10)