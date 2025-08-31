BREAKING: Cowboys extend All-Pro DaRon Bland to $92M Extension

The Dallas Cowboys have struck a deal with All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland; the former fifth-round pick in 2022 was headed for free agency after this season.

It has been reported as a four-year extension worth $92M in total, and a staggering $50M in guaranteed money.

Extending Bland was clearly a top priority for the organization, and it’s hard to blame them. The team has struggled at cornerback for years, and is facing major uncertainty at the position after this season.

Many will question this move after trading Micah Parsons, but it actually makes a ton of sense.

The Why: DaRon Bland’s Priority Extension

After 2025, Dallas has a potential out of Diggs’s massive $97M extension.

Let’s say they take that route, citing his health and inconsistent performance. They’d be left with just rookie Shavon Revel, Caelen Carson, Trikweze Bridges, and Christian Matthew under contract at corner.

You don’t need me to tell you that’s bad. Diggs, Bland, and Kaiir Elam would all be headed for free agency in that scenario, leaving the Cowboys with virtually nothing guaranteed in the secondary.

As opposed to the pass rush, Dallas has way more future security locked up after the drafting of Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeriuaku.

In short, cornerback is a screaming need now, and will become an even bigger one after this season. Locking up Bland, who has been elite when healthy, saves them from serious problems next spring.

It’s a good bit of money for somebody who isn’t all that “proven,” but with the money freed up from trading Parsons, this is an obvious risk to take.

What’s Next: Expect More Extensions From Dallas

If this move frustrates you because they just dealt a superstar for wanting an extension, be ready: This is just the beginning.

My expectation, and the reporting, is that they will consider pursuing extensions in the aftermath of the blockbuster trade. Specifically, I’d be on the lookout for a new contract with All-Pro guard Tyler Smith.

Cowboys have had talks with Pro Bowl guard Tyler Smith as well. He is signed through next year with his fifth-year option. https://t.co/i2aFjlYSQB — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 31, 2025

His contract expires after next season, and with his trajectory, it would be smart to get the deal done as soon as possible.

Smith is blossoming into one of the best guards in the entire league, and if they sit on their hands like they did with Parsons, and even Bland, that price will skyrocket.

DaRon Bland and his new price tag are just the start for Dallas in the post-Micah Parsons era of Cowboys football.