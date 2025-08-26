Week 12 showdown with Eagles will kick off Cowboys’ gauntlet

Whether or not the Dallas Cowboys are 4-6 as the predictions are so far calling for, or they have somehow caught fire and are firmly in the mix, their Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles is huge.

It’s the first of two games in a five-day stretch.

Both games will be against the defending conference champions.

It’s also the first game of a brutal six-game gauntlet against 2024 playoff teams. All of them are expected to be right back in the hunt for the playoffs again in 2025.

No matter the record, the Cowboys are going to be tested during this stretch.

They will need maximum effort, and top results, if they want to emerge with a winning record over these half-dozen games.

They’ll need a healthy Dak Prescott performing mistake-free football. They’ll need a running attack that forces the opposing defense to play honest.

They’ll also need their defense to be stellar.

Even if the offense isn’t.

Who: Philadelphia Eagles

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: Nov. 23rd, 3:25 p.m. (CST)

How (to watch): FOX

All-Time Marks

The Cowboys will begin the season with an all-time record of 74-58 against Philadelphia. This will change after the season-opener next week, of course. They are 43-25 when hosting the Eagles.

Philadelphia’s win last November snapped the Cowboys’ six-game win streak at AT&T Stadium.

The Eagles hold a two-game win streak over Dallas and have won three of the last four meetings.

Dallas is 42-23 in Week 12 games in their history. Better still, they are an impressive 32-9 when those games are played at home.

The Cowboys have won their last three Week 12 contests, and the last two when playing at AT&T Stadium in this week of the schedule.

Against the Eagles, they are 3-1 in Week 12 games. However, this will be the first time since the 1989 season that the two teams have played a Week 12 contest.

Dallas’ most common Week 12 foe has been Washington, with the Cowboys winning 13 of the 17 Week 12 meetings.

The Prediction

If the predictions so far hold, Dallas will be at 4-6 when this game kicks off. That means they cannot afford any more losses if they are to have any hope of making the playoffs this year.

Prescott has been saying the offense shown in the preseason has been vanilla.

Vanilla, even with the best sprinkles, is still vanilla.

Frankly, this team isn’t showing that they’re hiding any aces up their sleeves. Which isn’t inspiring much confidence for the season in this quarter.

Prediction: Eagles 38, Cowboys 21 (Predicted record so far: 4-7)