The Cowboys need these players to be X-factors against the Eagles

Well, here we go welcome to the first official game week of the 2025 season, and I can tell you that things have not gone the way many fans have liked this summer.

Still, this team has a game to get ready for on Thursday, and although they are not as talented as they were a couple of days ago.

I think the Dallas Cowboys have a few x-factors that will need to ball out if they want to take down the defending Super Bowl champions.

Before I start, let me say we could name 15–20 players, but for me, these are guys that I think need to have a great game for this team to have a chance. So you may disagree and that is okay.

George Pickens

We all know what this offense is, they are going to have to throw the ball a lot with two great wide outs that they have.

So much attention is going to be on CeeDee Lamb, that I think George Pickens is going to get a lot of early action, and they will need him to be that guy in his first game with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pickens was putting up over 1,000 yards with unstable quarterback play the last two seasons and with a guy like Lamb right next to you and a much better arm at QB in Prescott, I think Pickens is going to have a chance of making his first Pro Bowl this year.

This team is going to have to score a lot of points on Thursday if they want to win this game. It will clearly start with CeeDee Lamb, but Pickens could be in store for a huge first game as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Mazi Smith

You want to beat the Eagles? You have to stop Barkley, and Mazi Smith my eyes are all on you my guy.

You were a first round pick to come in and stop the run. You have not done much in your first two years. Now is the time.

https://twitter.com/clarencehilljr/status/1961421574906495430

The frustrating thing about Smith’s NFL career thus far is he appears to have the physical tools to succeed. He is 6-foot-3, with a 33 3/4″ wingspan while weighing 337 pounds. He has everything he needs to stop being a no-show every single week, yet here we are again.

This will be his last season as a Dallas Cowboy. I think if he does not produce the way that he should.

The Eagles are going to lean on the run and even though Micah Parsons was an edge rusher, more weight is going to be on Mazi Smith with him being gone.

Perfect time for your breakout game, Thursday.