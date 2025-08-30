Cowboys, playoff hopes will walk into the Lions Den in Week 14

It will be just over six years since the last time the Dallas Cowboys flew north to face the Detroit Lions. The last three meetings have occurred in Texas.

The Lions stomped the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium last year to snap a long losing streak to Dallas.

This year, they’ll be looking to extend their winning streak.

Given the current state of the Cowboys they probably will. The Micah Parsons trade isn’t just about the loss of a star player.

Its about how any of the players will now be looking at the front office.

There is no loyalty coming from up high.

Why should they show any in return? All the work Brian Schottenheimer put into changing the culture probably boarded that plane from Dallas to Green Bay along with Parsons.

This game in the 14th week of the season is going to be brutally ugly.

Don’t be surprised if most of the games that come before it are too.

Who: Detroit Lions

Where: at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

When: Dec. 4th, 7:15 p.m. (CST)

How (to watch): Amazon Prime

All-Time Marks

The Cowboys are 19-13 all-time against the Lions.

Dallas had enjoyed a nice six-game win streak over the Lions before last year’s blowout loss.

Detroit does hold a 9-6 advantage when the teams meet in Michigan. However, Dallas has won three of the last four games in Detroit.

The Lions’ last home win in the series was a 31-30 win in 2013.

Matthew Stafford’s 1-yard plunge with 12 seconds left and David Akers point after was the winner.

The two teams combined for 41 points in the fourth quarter. Dallas had led 13-7 after three quarters.

The two teams share a playoff record.

The Cowboys’ 5-0 win over Detroit at the Cotton Bowl in 1970 remains the lowest-scoring playoff game in NFL history.

It was also the first time a playoff game had been played on artificial turf.

Dallas is just 34-29 in Week 14 contests, with one bye week back in the 1990 season. They are 19-19 when playing away on this week of the schedule.

The teams have met once in Week 14, a 2007 contest won by Dallas, 28-27.

The Prediction

If the predictions so far hold, Dallas will be at 4-8 when this game kicks off. One more loss will seal a second consecutive losing season for the Cowboys.

It would be the first time they’ve had consecutive losing seasons since the Dave Campo 5-11 trifecta of 2000, 2001, and 2002.

It would be the first consecutive non-winning seasons since the 2019-2020 campaigns.

Detroit crushed Dallas by 38 points last year. They love to run up the score even when they aren’t motivated to do so.

Prediction: Lions 59, Cowboys 6 (Predicted record so far: 4-9)