Vikings’ Week 15 invasion could be Cowboys’ last stand

The Dallas Cowboys will be halfway through what should be a brutal part of their schedule by the time the Minnesota Vikings invade AT&T Stadium in December.

After three games against the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions in just 12 days, Dallas will have a 10-day break before starting the second half of a six-game stretch against 2024 playoff teams.

That includes two games in five days against the defending NFL and AFC champions. It seems unlikely the Cowboys will win any of those three games at this point.

So, when the Vikings do arrive, they might present the Cowboys with their best chance to beat a playoff team from last year.

It could also be the last chance Dallas will have to win a home game in 2025.

Who: Minnesota Vikings

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

When: Dec. 14th, 7:20 p.m. (CST)

How (to watch): NBC

All-Time Marks

The Cowboys will come into this game with a 19-15 record all-time against Minnesota. However, the Vikings are 8-6 against Dallas when playing in Texas.

That is not exactly a good omen.

Especially as Minnesota won 28-24 the last time the teams met in 2019.

Since that loss, however, the Cowboys have won the last three meetings. All three games were played up in Minneapolis.

The last game between the teams was a 40-3 Dallas rout over the Vikings in 2022 at Minnesota.

When it comes to Week 15 contests, the Cowboys hold a 26-21 record in the 47 seasons since the NFL expanded from the 14-game regular season schedule.

They are 12-9 at home in those games and have won the last three Week 15 games played at AT&T Stadium. This will be the first Week 15 game played at AT&T Stadium since 2020.

The Cowboys outlasted the 49ers, 41-33, in that game.

Dallas beat Carolina in Week 15 on the road last year, snapping a two-game losing streak in Week 15 games.

The only other time the Cowboys have played the Vikings in Week 15 came back in 1993. Dallas won that game, 37-20, in Minnesota.

The Prediction

If the predictions so far hold, Dallas will be at 4-9 when this game kicks off. One more loss will be meaningless except for draft positioning next spring.

Frankly, if the Cowboys aren’t already tanking even before the season kicks off, then the front office is just stupid, as opposed to being incompetent.

Whether or not J.J. McCarthy is starting at quarterback, this won’t be an easy game for Dallas to win. However, the odds favor the Cowboys to win one last time at home.

Prediction: Cowboys 24, Vikings 17 (Predicted record so far: 5-9)